Foreign Affairs Minister gives update on the status of Ghanaians in the Middle East
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that no Ghanaian has been killed or injured amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Mr Ablakwa made the disclosure via his social media handle on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, following a virtual meeting with Ghana’s Ambassadors and Consuls General in the region.
The meeting, which involved Heads of Mission from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Turkey, was convened to assess the latest developments and explore additional consular interventions to protect Ghanaians.
In his statement, the Minister wrote:
I am glad to report that so far no Ghanaian has been killed or injured. We have put together a reliable database of all Ghanaians in these countries, including those on short visits and those transiting.
He added:
Meanwhile, our diplomatic missions are currently assisting a considerable number of Ghanaians to escape across certain strategic border crossings. The safety and welfare of all Ghanaians remains our utmost priority.
The announcement coincides with the Government of Ghana’s decision to close its embassy in Iran indefinitely and evacuate all diplomatic staff following the escalation of the conflict.
The embassy closure is part of broader measures to safeguard Ghanaian citizens amid the war, which intensified after a joint United States and Israeli airstrike campaign in late February 2026 targeted Iran.
The strikes, which hit Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in Tehran and other strategic sites, resulted in his confirmed death and prompted Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces.
