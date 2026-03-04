Age verification required
2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots
The U.S. Embassy in Accra has announced the availability of more than 2,000 visa appointment slots over the next two weeks for B1/B2 travellers. The slots are intended for individuals planning business trips, visiting family, general tourism, or attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
In a statement released via its official channels, the Embassy encouraged prospective applicants to take advantage of the newly opened appointments. “We have more than 2,000 visa appointment slots available in the next two weeks for B1/B2 travellers — whether you’re planning a business trip, visiting family, general tourism, or wanting to watch the World Cup,” the statement read.
The Embassy also advised applicants who already have appointments scheduled for later in the year to consider rescheduling to an earlier date. This measure aims to help travellers expedite their plans amid increased demand for U.S. visas.
B1/B2 visas cover both business and tourism purposes, and applicants are reminded that interviews must be booked through the official visa application website. The Embassy stressed the importance of ensuring all required documentation is prepared ahead of the interview.
The announcement comes as excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which has generated significant travel interest from Ghanaian fans. However, the available slots are not limited to World Cup travellers and apply broadly to all eligible B1/B2 visa applicants.
With more than 2,000 appointment slots now open, the Embassy has highlighted the importance of early booking to secure a convenient interview date. Applicants are advised to monitor the official U.S. Embassy channels for updates and follow all procedural instructions to avoid delays in processing.
