Black Queens open Birmingham camp ahead of England friendly

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:00 - 28 November 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Queens officially opened camp in Birmingham on Thursday as preparations intensify for their highly anticipated international friendly against the England Lionesses.

The match, scheduled for December 2 at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, marks one of the team’s biggest international tests in recent years. According to the GFA, sixteen players reported on the first day of camp, kickstarting a crucial training block under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

Black Queens Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

The team held their maiden session at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, the world-class facility used by English Premier League side Aston Villa. Coach Björkegren and his technical team led the players through an engaging opening session centred on quick transitions, structured ball movement, and collective chemistry. 

According to reports, four additional players are expected to arrive, which will bring the squad to a complement of 20 before the next phase of training begins. The GFA has also reiterated that this camp forms part of the team's wider preparation for upcoming continental competitions, including the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Reports from the training ground describe the players as focused, huddling together between drills to stay warm while maintaining a high level of concentration despite freezing temperatures.For many players, training at such a prestigious facility signifies the magnitude of the encounter and provides valuable motivation as they gear up for a world-class test.

This international friendly not only provides Ghana with a chance to assess its tactical progress under Björkegren but also serves as a significant opportunity to showcase the growing ambition of Ghanaian women’s football on the global stage. 

The match against England, one of the world’s elite women’s teams represents a rare platform for the Queens to measure their growth and build momentum ahead of future competitions.

