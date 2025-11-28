‘Mom, queen of our hearts, your legacy lives on’ – Nana Konadu’s children pay tribute to her

On Friday, 28 November 2025, at the state funeral held at Independence Square (Black Star Square) in Accra, the children of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, delivered a deeply emotional tribute to their mother. Speaking on behalf of the siblings, Kimathi Rawlings captured the depth of the family’s grief and pride:

Mom, queen of our hearts, your legacy lives on through the lessons you taught us. We are consoled by the knowledge that your soul’s mission continues in a higher realm.

The children recalled a mother whose influence extended far beyond their household, shaping the nation through her unwavering commitment to justice, women’s empowerment, and national dignity. As they put it:

You ignited a force that transformed women’s rights. You will be remembered as a woman of action.

In highlighting her dual role as both a national leader and devoted matriarch, the family spoke of Nana Konadu not only as a public figure, but as “protector, confidant and friend.” Her children remembered her warmth, generosity, wisdom and even her “occasional blastings” as aspects of a mother who was firm yet loving.

They also honoured the bond she shared with her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings, describing the relationship as “true partnership.” They recalled that he relied deeply on her strength and strategic insight:

You were far more than a right hand. You were strategic, clear-minded and unwavering. You and Dad were, in truth, one another’s partners.

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Beyond politics and family, the tribute painted a vivid portrait of a woman who balanced public service with personal joy. Her children fondly remembered her love for music, dancing, storytelling, and humour.

“Her joy was in the dance,”

one tribute reflected.

Their mother’s mission was always serious, that is to challenge limitations, break societal shackles for women. In closing their tribute, her children made a solemn pledge: to carry forward her work, to embody her values, and to keep alive the spirit of service and love she instilled.