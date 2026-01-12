No wedding without at least GH₵100,000 in the bank - Archbishop Duncan William warns young men (video)

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has advised young couples to avoid starting marriage with debt caused by expensive weddings. He criticised the obsession with lavish ceremonies and urged churches to discourage weddings unless couples are financially prepared, suggesting a minimum savings threshold as a safeguard.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cautioned young couples against starting married life under the burden of debt, warning that extravagant weddings often create unnecessary financial strain and long-term pressure.

Speaking passionately during a church service, the Archbishop criticised the growing obsession with lavish white weddings and grand receptions, describing them as distractions from the true meaning of marriage. He noted that many couples spend far beyond their means, only to face financial distress immediately after the ceremony.

He painted a vivid picture of newlyweds returning from their honeymoon to a barrage of phone calls from creditors demanding payment for chairs, drinks and other wedding services. According to him, such experiences quickly erode the joy and spiritual focus that should accompany the early days of marriage.

The Archbishop urged church leaders to discourage weddings unless couples are financially prepared, stressing that marriage should not begin with unpaid bills and mounting pressure. He argued that love alone cannot sustain a household, as affection does not pay rent, settle utilities or provide daily necessities.

“We should discourage people from having weddings unless the man can prove he has at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account,” he said, emphasising the need for financial stability before celebration.

He further called on families and friends to stop sponsoring weddings for couples who lack the means to support themselves, insisting that assistance should not enable poor financial decisions. In his view, weddings are liabilities for young people still building wealth and should only be lavish affairs for those who are already financially established.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams proposed a simpler alternative, suggesting that churches conduct modest wedding ceremonies during Sunday services without receptions, bridal parties or elaborate attire. Couples, he said, could exchange rings, receive prayers and blessings, and begin married life without the pressure of impressing guests.

He also addressed single women directly, urging them to prioritise finding a responsible partner over the desire for a white dress or public spectacle. Marriage, he stressed, is about companionship, responsibility and building a future together, not hosting expensive celebrations.

Concluding his message, the Archbishop described the fixation on costly weddings as a damaging mindset that has left many young families struggling. He encouraged couples to rethink their priorities, focus on stability and avoid turning what should be a joyful union into a financial burden.

