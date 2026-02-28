38 illegal miners arrested in major 'galamsey' operation by Eastern Regional Police

Police in Ghana’s Eastern Region have arrested 38 illegal miners, including foreign nationals and juveniles, during an intelligence-led anti-galamsey operation in Ntoranang. Authorities seized and destroyed mining equipment as investigations continue.

According to the Eastern South Regional Police Command, officers executed an intelligence-led raid on Friday, 27 February 2026, on the outskirts of Ntoranang, where a sophisticated illegal mining setup had been concealed within a palm plantation.

The operation, which took place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., uncovered evidence that the illicit mining activities were being run under the cover of dense vegetation while using high-powered machinery to process gold, leading to significant environmental degradation in the area.

“All 38 suspects are currently in custody, assisting with investigations and are expected to be arraigned before the court on Monday, March 2, 2026, for prosecution,” police statement confirmed.

The police disclosed a diverse makeup among those arrested, including 17 Burkinabe nationals, 21 Ghanaians, from communities in and around the Eastern Region and 9 juveniles aged between 13 and 17 years, raising serious concerns about the exploitation of children in hazardous and illegal work.

Illegal mining continues to attract vulnerable groups with promises of quick earnings despite the grave health and safety risks.

The police did not just detain suspects, they also moved to dismantle the operation’s capability.

Officers seized and destroyed loads of illegal mining apparatus found on the site, including: Water-pumping machines used for high-pressure gold washing, industrial power plants, extensive water hose networks and make-shift shelters housing workers at the mining camp.

The destruction of equipment is a strategy to halt the damaging environmental effects of unlicensed mining, which continues to ravage forests, pollute rivers, and disrupt ecosystems across the country.

Galamsey has been one of Ghana’s most persistent environmental challenges. It has devastated water bodies, destroyed fertile land, and contributed to long-term ecological damage across multiple regions.

