'I apologise, but I don’t ask for forgiveness': Simeone on Vinícius Jr sideline row

Diego Simeone apologises for his heated sideline confrontation with Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal but refuses to ask for forgiveness, sparking criticism from Xabi Alonso and debate over sportsmanship.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has apologised for his behaviour toward Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior during their Spanish Super Cup semifinal clash, following a tense sideline confrontation that has dominated headlines across European football.

The incident unfolded during Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid, a match that saw Real Madrid advance to the final before eventually losing to Barcelona. Television footage captured Simeone and Vinícius engaging in a heated exchange during the game, which escalated after the Brazilian winger was substituted in the second half.

Reports indicated Simeone approached Vinícius and told him:

Florentino is going to get rid of you — remember what I’m telling you.

The comment appeared to reference ongoing speculation regarding Vinícius’s contract situation and his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez. On Monday, ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Deportivo La Coruña, Simeone addressed the media.

He apologised for his behaviour stating:

I would like to apologise to Mr. Florentino and Mr. Vinícius for the incident they witnessed. It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through.

I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add.

He added. The stance depicts Simeone’s typical intensity and competitive spirit, which has long defined his career as both a player and coach.

Nevertheless, his conduct, earlier, drew sharp criticism from Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who described it as unsportsmanlike and unacceptable in professional football. Alonso said:

I heard what he said to Vini, and I didn’t like it. You can’t talk like that — there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed. It’s unacceptable and a lack of fair play.

Vinícius, despite the incident, found the net in the Super Cup final, in a 3–2 loss to Barcelona.

