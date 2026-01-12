Advertisement

André Ayew makes NAC Breda debut in goalless Eredivisie draw at Groningen

Nii Ayitey Brown 09:01 - 12 January 2026
The 36-year-old forward was introduced in the 57th minute.
Ghana legend André Ayew makes his NAC Breda debut in a goalless draw against FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, returning to action as Breda battle relegation.
André Ayew has taken his first competitive step with NAC Breda, making his debut in a 0–0 draw against FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old forward was introduced in the 57th minute, replacing Moussa Soumano at the Euroborg Stadium, as NAC Breda sought a breakthrough in a tightly contested fixture.

The appearance marked Ayew’s return to top-flight action after several months without competitive football, following his departure from French side Le Havre at the end of last season.

Ayew recently signed a short-term contract running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, with the option of an extension, after training with the club for weeks to regain match fitness. Despite limited minutes, Ayew’s presence added experience and leadership to the Breda frontline.

He showed glimpses of his quality with intelligent movement, physical duels, and link-up play, helping his side secure a crucial away point. The match itself offered few clear-cut chances, with both sides cancelling each other out in midfield.

Groningen enjoyed periods of possession, while NAC Breda remained disciplined defensively, ensuring a clean sheet against a side strong at home. Following the draw, NAC Breda remain 17th on the league table, firmly in the relegation zone.

As the season progresses, the club is hopeful Ayew’s experience at the highest level will prove decisive in the weeks ahead.Ayew’s move to NAC Breda represents the 10th club of his professional career.

He rose to prominence at Olympique Marseille, where he spent eight seasons and won multiple domestic trophies, before moving on to spells in the English Premier League with Swansea City and West Ham United, Turkey with Fenerbahçe, Qatar with Al Sadd, and France with Le Havre.

On the international stage, Ayew remains Ghana’s most capped player, with over 120 appearances for the Black Stars. He has featured in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and FIFA World Cups, earning a reputation for leadership, resilience, and consistency at the highest level.

