Kudus faces long layoff, leaving Tottenham and Ghana facing major setback

Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus will miss up to 13 games due to a quad and tendon injury, a major setback for both Spurs and Ghana as the winger faces a lengthy layoff.

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has suffered a major setback following confirmation that Mohammed Kudus will be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a quadriceps and tendon injury, ruling him out of action for up to 13 matches.

The Ghana international picked up the injury during Spurs’ 1–1 Premier League draw with Sunderland earlier this month. Kudus was forced off in the opening stages of the match after appearing to pull up unchallenged, immediately sparking concerns among the club’s medical staff.

Subsequent scans confirmed a more serious issue involving both the quad muscle and a tendon, significantly extending his recovery timeline.Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank later provided clarity on the situation, admitting the injury was a serious one and that patience would be required.

He confirmed that Kudus is not expected to return until after the March international break, effectively ruling him out until late March or early April.

He said:

Kudus is unfortunately is a bigger one to the tendon in the quad. That is one where we expect him back after the March international break.

The timeline means the 25-year-old attacker is set to miss a demanding run of fixtures across the Premier League and Europe, including clashes against several top-six rivals.

In total, Kudus is expected to sit out 13 matches, a heavy blow for a Tottenham side already battling injuries and squad depth concerns. Kudus’ direct running, creativity and goal threat have added a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack, making his absence particularly damaging at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Tottenham are set to navigate a demanding run of fixtures without Mohammed Kudus, including the following matches:

January 10: FA Cup – Aston Villa (Home)

January 17: Premier League – West Ham United (Home)

January 20: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund (Home)

January 24: Premier League – Burnley (Away)

January 28: UEFA Champions League – Eintracht Frankfurt (Away)

February 1: Premier League – Manchester City (Home)

February 7: Premier League – Manchester United (Away)

February 10: Premier League – Newcastle United (Home)

February 22: Premier League – Arsenal (Home)

March 1: Premier League – Fulham (Away)

March 4: Premier League – Crystal Palace (Home)

March 14: Premier League – Liverpool (Away)

March 21: Premier League – Nottingham Forest (Home)

With Kudus unavailable, the injury further compounds Tottenham’s challenges as they push for a strong league finish and European success amid an already congested fixture schedule. Beyond club football, the setback is also a cause for concern in Ghana, where Kudus is regarded as a key figure for the Black Stars.

National team officials are closely monitoring his recovery as Ghana prepare for upcoming international fixtures linked to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Any delay in his return could impact selection plans and tactical preparations.

Tottenham’s medical team is expected to take a cautious approach to Kudus’s rehabilitation, prioritising a full recovery over a rushed comeback, given the dual nature of the injury.

