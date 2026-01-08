Advertisement

Rabat set to host WAFCON 2026 draw and CAF Women’s Awards

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:17 - 08 January 2026
CAF confirms that the final draw for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be held on January 15 in Rabat, Morocco, alongside the announcement of the remaining CAF Women’s Awards winners.
African women’s football will take centre stage in Rabat, Morocco, on 15 January 2026 when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stages the final draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 and announces the remaining winners of the CAF Women’s Awards for 2025.

Super Falcons winning previous edition

The ceremony will determine the group stage line-up for the expanded WAFCON finals, which will be hosted by Morocco from 17 March to 3 April 2026. For the first time in the history of the competition, 16 national teams will participate, reflecting CAF’s drive to broaden access and raise the competitive level of women’s football across the continent.

The qualified teams include hosts Morocco, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania.

The expanded field marks a significant step up from previous editions, which featured 12 teams, and is expected to deliver a more competitive and diverse tournament.

Beyond continental glory, the 2026 Women’s AFCON will also form part of Africa’s qualification pathway towards the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, adding further weight to the draw and the tournament itself.

Alongside the draw, CAF will use the occasion to announce the remaining winners of the CAF Women’s Awards for 2025, including Women’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Interclub Player of the Year, and Women’s Club of the Year.

These categories were deferred during the CAF Awards ceremony to allow the completion of the women’s club season, particularly the CAF Women’s Champions League.

CAF has reiterated that while it oversees the process, the awards are decided through a structured voting system involving coaches, national team captains, media professionals and technical experts.

The combined draw and awards ceremony underlines the growing momentum around women’s football in Africa.

With increased investment, expanded competitions and greater visibility, CAF continues to position the women’s game as a central pillar of the continent’s football development strategy.

