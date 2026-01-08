Antoine Semenyo’s farewell written in stoppage-time drama

Antoine Semenyo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth in a 3–2 victory over Tottenham, providing a perfect farewell as he prepares for a £65m transfer to Manchester City.

Football has a way of scripting moments that feel almost too perfect to be real, and on Wednesday night at the Vitality Stadium, Antoine Semenyo lived one of those moments. With the clock deep into stoppage time and Bournemouth desperately pushing for a winner, the Ghanaian forward stepped up and delivered a decisive strike that sealed a 3–2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a goal that not only earned the Cherries all 3 points, but also appeared to close a memorable chapter in Semenyo’s Bournemouth career.The timing could hardly have been more fitting.

On his birthday, and in what many expect to be his final appearance for the club, Semenyo produced the kind of moment players dream of: a late winner, roaring celebrations, and a standing ovation from supporters who understood its significance.

The match itself was a rollercoaster. Tottenham struck early through Mathys Tel, threatening to spoil the occasion, but Bournemouth responded with resilience and purpose. Goals from Evanilson and Junior Kroupi swung the momentum in favour of the hosts before the interval.

Spurs, however, refused to fold, drawing level in the second half courtesy of a spectacular bicycle kick from João Palhinha, setting up a tense finale. As the game drifted towards a draw, Semenyo seized his moment.

Collecting the ball on the edge of the area, he bent a precise right-footed effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, igniting scenes of pure jubilation inside the stadium. The goal ended Bournemouth’s 11-match winless run and instantly etched itself into club folklore.

Moments later, Semenyo was substituted, soaking in the applause from all corners of the ground which was an emotional acknowledgement from fans who have watched him grow into one of the club’s most influential players.

Beyond the emotion, the goal also carried weight off the pitch. The 26-year-old makes a £65 million move to Manchester City, with reports indicating that the Premier League champions have agreed terms in principle including a medical to be completed on Friday.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola later described the night as a “fairytale ending,” praising Semenyo’s professionalism and impact during his time at the club. It was a sentiment shared by many inside the stadium.

Since arriving from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has grown into a key figure for Bournemouth, amassing 30 Premier League goals in 101 appearances.

His blend of pace, power, and direct attacking play has made him a fan favourite and, ultimately, a target for one of Europe’s elite clubs.

