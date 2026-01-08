Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo’s farewell written in stoppage-time drama

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:31 - 08 January 2026
Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth in a 3–2 victory over Tottenham, providing a perfect farewell as he prepares for a £65m transfer to Manchester City.
Advertisement

Football has a way of scripting moments that feel almost too perfect to be real, and on Wednesday night at the Vitality Stadium, Antoine Semenyo lived one of those moments. With the clock deep into stoppage time and Bournemouth desperately pushing for a winner, the Ghanaian forward stepped up and delivered a decisive strike that sealed a 3–2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Messi recounts how Argentina turned Saudi Arabia shock into World Cup triumph

It was a goal that not only earned the Cherries all 3 points, but also appeared to close a memorable chapter in Semenyo’s Bournemouth career.The timing could hardly have been more fitting.

On his birthday, and in what many expect to be his final appearance for the club, Semenyo produced the kind of moment players dream of: a late winner, roaring celebrations, and a standing ovation from supporters who understood its significance.

The match itself was a rollercoaster. Tottenham struck early through Mathys Tel, threatening to spoil the occasion, but Bournemouth responded with resilience and purpose. Goals from Evanilson and Junior Kroupi swung the momentum in favour of the hosts before the interval.

Advertisement

Spurs, however, refused to fold, drawing level in the second half courtesy of a spectacular bicycle kick from João Palhinha, setting up a tense finale. As the game drifted towards a draw, Semenyo seized his moment.

READ ALSO: Iraola provides update on Semenyo’s future amid transfer speculation: ‘That’s my personal opinion’

Collecting the ball on the edge of the area, he bent a precise right-footed effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, igniting scenes of pure jubilation inside the stadium. The goal ended Bournemouth’s 11-match winless run and instantly etched itself into club folklore.

Moments later, Semenyo was substituted, soaking in the applause from all corners of the ground which was an emotional acknowledgement from fans who have watched him grow into one of the club’s most influential players.

Advertisement

Beyond the emotion, the goal also carried weight off the pitch. The 26-year-old makes a £65 million move to Manchester City, with reports indicating that the Premier League champions have agreed terms in principle including a medical to be completed on Friday.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola later described the night as a “fairytale ending,” praising Semenyo’s professionalism and impact during his time at the club. It was a sentiment shared by many inside the stadium.

READ ALSO: Semenyo set for Manchester City medical as £65m move nears completion

Since arriving from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has grown into a key figure for Bournemouth, amassing 30 Premier League goals in 101 appearances.

His blend of pace, power, and direct attacking play has made him a fan favourite and, ultimately, a target for one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ukraine invites Ghana’s Ablakwa to Kyiv, grants access to detained citizen
News
08.01.2026
Ukraine invites Ghana’s Ablakwa to Kyiv, grants access to detained citizen
President Biya hands Indomitable Lions big bonus after AFCON 2025 quarter-final spot
Sports
08.01.2026
President Biya hands Indomitable Lions big bonus after AFCON 2025 quarter-final spot
Ghana Cedi Crowned Africa’s Best-Performing Currency in 2025: Top 10 Rankings
News
08.01.2026
Ghana Cedi Crowned Africa’s Best-Performing Currency in 2025: Top 10 Rankings
Wiyaala to be ordained Paramount Queen Mother in Funsi
Entertainment
08.01.2026
Wiyaala to be ordained Paramount Queen Mother in Funsi
Antoine Semenyo’s farewell written in stoppage-time drama
Sports
08.01.2026
Antoine Semenyo’s farewell written in stoppage-time drama
All You Need to Know About Caroline Detention Facility Where Ken Ofori-Atta Is Being Held
News
08.01.2026
All You Need to Know About Caroline Detention Facility Where Ken Ofori-Atta Is Being Held