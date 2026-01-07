Iraola provides update on Semenyo’s future amid transfer speculation: ‘That’s my personal opinion’

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has sought to cool speculation over the future of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, insisting that no agreement has been reached with Manchester City despite mounting reports suggesting a transfer could be imminent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Neymar extends Santos stay until end of 2026

Semenyo has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the current transfer window, with several outlets reporting that Premier League champions Manchester City are prepared to activate the attacker’s release clause.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances for the Cherries this season have naturally attracted interest from elite clubs, but Iraola has stressed that, as things stand, the player remains firmly part of his squad.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Bournemouth’s league encounter with Tottenham Hotspur, the Spanish coach acknowledged the intensity of the rumours but underlined that no deal has been finalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it could be the last game for Semenyo, That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed.

Iraola said. He went on to clarify his position, explaining that his comments were based more on market dynamics than on confirmed negotiations.

It is my personal opinion, as I understand the market and the noise, but there is nothing agreed right now,

he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He right now is our player, and I hope it continues.

The speculation surrounding Semenyo centres on a reported release clause in his Bournemouth contract, which has become active during the current window. According to reports, Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the situation closely and are willing to meet the clause should they decide to move decisively.

Pep Guardiola, however, has remained cautious in public, offering no concrete update on City’s transfer plans. The Ghana international has become a key figure in Iraola’s attacking setup, contributing goals and assists that have helped the club in the Premier League. His form has not gone unnoticed, with interest also previously linked to other top English sides before City emerged as front-runners.

Despite the external noise, Iraola has praised Semenyo’s professionalism and focus, noting that the forward has continued to train and perform without allowing speculation to disrupt his commitment to the team.

Advertisement