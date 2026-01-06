Ghana’s Abigail Fremah crowned Africa’s top armwrestling referee

Ghanaian official Abigail Fremah has been recognised as Africa’s best armwrestling referee by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA). Fremah’s accolade comes after an exceptional year of officiating at major armwrestling championships across the continent, where her composed performance drew praise from athletes, coaches and officials alike.

She was lauded particularly for her work at the 14th African Armwrestling Championship in Abuja, Nigeria, where she officiated both men’s and women’s matches with precision and authority.The award was announced by Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the AFA, in his end-of-year message celebrating notable achievements in African armwrestling.

Asibey described 2025 as a “monumental year” for armwrestling on the continent, a period that saw increased participation, expanded para-armwrestling inclusion and expanding competitive depth among nations such as Nigeria, Benin and Ghana.Fremah’s recognition is significant not only for her personal achievement but also as a milestone for women in sports officiating.

Armwrestling, like many strength disciplines, has long been male-dominated, and her success is seen as inspiration for other female referees aspiring to break barriers in officiating roles. The sport itself has been enjoying notable growth in West Africa and beyond.

At the same African championship in Abuja, Team Ghana secured an impressive haul of medals, finishing among the top nations with a total of 55 medals, including 26 golds. This remarkable performance highlighted the rising standard of Ghana’s armwrestling contingent and the strength of its athletes on the continental stage.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), which is responsible for the development and promotion of the sport in the country, has been instrumental in elevating Ghana’s profile. Under the leadership of Charles Osei Asibey, the federation has expanded Ghana’s presence at continental and global competitions since its formation in 2016.

As part of the annual honours, Fremah joins a group of distinguished awardees recognised for their contributions to African armwrestling. The federation’s list of recipients included top national teams, standout pullers like Ghana’s Daniel Acquah and Mabel Yeboah, and emerging talents set to shape the next generation of the sport.

The recognition of Fremah’s refereeing excellence reflects the broader momentum that armwrestling has gained in recent years. The sport not only challenges physical strength but also demands exceptional technical understanding from officials.