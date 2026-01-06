Major blow for Black Stars as Mohammed Salisu suffers season-ending injury

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dealt a significant setback following news that key defender Mohammed Salisu is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines after sustaining a season-ending knee injury, casting serious doubt over his availability for the global showpiece.

According to reports, the 26-year-old centre-back suffered the injury while in action for AS Monaco in France, with medical assessments confirming a serious ligament issue that will require surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

The injury is understood to be an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture, one of the most severe setbacks a professional footballer can face. Salisu was forced off during a Ligue 1 encounter earlier this month after appearing to twist his knee awkwardly in a defensive challenge.

He immediately showed signs of distress, prompting concerns from both club and country officials. Subsequent scans confirmed the worst-case scenario, ruling him out for the remainder of the club season.

AS Monaco later confirmed the diagnosis in an update, pledging full support to the Ghanaian international throughout his recovery process.

The club acknowledged that Salisu will undergo surgery followed by months of rehabilitation, a timeline that typically ranges between eight to nine months before a player can return to competitive action.

The development represents a major loss for Ghana’s Black Stars, where Salisu has grown into a defensive mainstay since making his senior debut.

His absence could not come at a worse time. With the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, drawing closer. The injury will now force head coach Otto Addo and his staff to reassess their defensive options ahead of crucial international windows.

Salisu’s performances this season had reinforced his status as one of Ghana’s most reliable Europe-based defenders.While no definitive decision has been taken regarding his World Cup status, the nature of ACL injuries makes his participation uncertain.

