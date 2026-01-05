Advertisement

GFA steps up disciplinary crackdown as multiple clubs face charges and fines

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:20 - 05 January 2026
Ghana-Football-Association
Ghana Football Association
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has intensified its regulatory enforcement in the 2025/26 season, charging and sanctioning several clubs across the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the Ghana Premier League.

The incidents that occasioned the charges and sanctions range from supporter misconduct and safety breaches to improper club communications and kit violations.

In a series of updates released by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, the association underscored its resolve to protect the integrity of competitions and improve matchday safety, following a sequence of incidents that have again put crowd control and club conduct under the spotlight.

One of the most serious matters involves Swedru All Blacks United FC, who have been charged with a breach of Article 16(2)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 after their Ghana Premier League fixture against Asante Kotoko.

The charge stems from allegations that the club’s supporters “caused a disturbance at the hotel of Asante Kotoko prior to the match.” Swedru All Blacks have been given until Wednesday, 7 January 2026 to formally respond.

Concerns over supporter violence were also central to the case involving True Democracy FC and Port City FC in the Access Bank Division One League. Both clubs have been charged with multiple breaches of the GFA Disciplinary Code and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025 following a riot involving supporters.

The incident reportedly led to a complete breakdown of safety and security, forcing the suspension of the match and preventing the second half from being played. The GFA confirmed that both clubs must respond by 7 January 2026, adding that “further investigations are ongoing, and additional appropriate charges may be proffered as a result.”

The Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols were introduced by the GFA in 2025 as part of reforms aimed at tackling hooliganism and improving crowd control, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

Recent seasons have seen several violent incidents at league centres, prompting growing pressure on clubs to take greater responsibility for supporter behaviour.Beyond crowd-related offences, the GFA also handed down sanctions for administrative and media-related misconduct in the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama SC were fined GHS 10,000 and issued a warning after being found guilty of failing to ensure that players’ strips displayed names above their numbers during their match against Young Apostles FC.

The fine is to be settled within 14 days of notification.Meanwhile, giants Asante Kotoko SC were fined GHS 5,000 and warned for misconduct after being found guilty of “bringing the game into disrepute by publishing comments that questioned the match official’s integrity” following their league encounter with FC Samartex 1996.

The GFA has repeatedly cautioned clubs against public statements that undermine match officials or risk inciting tension among supporters.These latest disciplinary actions form part of a broader effort by the GFA to restore order, professionalism and public confidence in domestic football.

In recent months, the association has not hesitated to impose fines and issue warnings.

