Oliver Glasner emerges as leading candidate to replace Ruben Amorim

Oliver Glasner, the current manager of Crystal Palace, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to become the next head coach of Manchester United, according to reports from The Independent.

The Premier League giants are preparing for a managerial overhaul following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Amorim after just 14 months in charge, with the club citing disappointing results and internal tensions as contributing factors.

Former Under-18 coach and club legend Darren Fletcher has been placed in interim charge while United’s hierarchy begins the search for a permanent successor.

Glasner, 51, has attracted attention for his work at Crystal Palace since taking charge in 2024. During his time with the Eagles, he led the club to an historic FA Cup victory, their first major trophy and also secured the Community Shield, achievements that significantly raised his profile among Premier League clubs.

His contract at Palace is set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, a timing that could facilitate a move to United without the complexity of a mid-season buyout.

Several reports note that the alignment of contract expiry with United’s managerial needs enhances his appeal as a long-term appointment.

Despite the buzz surrounding his candidacy, Glasner has previously addressed transfer speculation calmly, insisting in past interviews that he was focused on his work at Crystal Palace.

He described transfer links as “rumours” and maintained his commitment to his current club as of late 2025. Manchester United’s decision to consider a summer appointment for a permanent head coach reflects a desire for stability following a turbulent period.

Club leadership is reportedly reviewing several names they had previously evaluated, including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, while also acknowledging the strong impression left by Enzo Maresca during his recent spell as Chelsea manager.

