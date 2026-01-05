Liam Rosenior to interview for Chelsea head coach role today

Chelsea FC are moving closer to appointing a new head coach following the departure of Enzo Maresca, and Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly set to be interviewed for the role on Monday.

Reports say that Rosenior, currently the manager of French Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, is scheduled to meet Chelsea’s sporting leadership team on Monday, 5 January 2026, as part of the Premier League club’s efforts to fill the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

The interview will be a key step in determining whether the 41-year-old English coach will succeed Maresca.

Maresca’s exit from Chelsea came on New Year’s Day, ending a tenure that included qualification for the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup but reportedly saw tensions with club executives and staff.

With Chelsea aiming to stabilise their campaign in the Premier League and return to higher standings, the managerial search has intensified. Rosenior’s potential move comes amid complex links between Chelsea and Strasbourg, both of which are owned by the BlueCo investment group.

This shared ownership has fuelled speculation that Rosenior could be a convenient internal appointment, though some observers note that he has not yet been formally confirmed for the job.

The English coach has been in charge at Strasbourg since July 2024, leading the club to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season, one of their best results in decades.

Despite growing speculation, Rosenior himself has downplayed certainty about his future, telling reporters that there is “nothing concrete” at this stage and emphasising his focus on Strasbourg’s ongoing campaign.

He acknowledged that there have been exchanges with Chelsea and the wider BlueCo network, but maintained that he remains committed to his current role until any formal decision is made.

Some, including former players, have endorsed him as a strong candidate, while others express caution about his relative lack of experience at the very top of the coaching tree.