Nigeria and Egypt march into AFCON 2025 quarter-finals with convincing wins

Two of Africa’s traditional football heavyweights, Nigeria and Egypt, underlined their credentials at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after recording emphatic victories in their respective Round of 16 encounters yesterday, booking their places in the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece.

Nigeria produced one of their most dominant performances of the tournament with a comprehensive 4–0 victory over Mozambique, showcasing attacking depth, pace and clinical finishing.

The Super Eagles seized control early, overwhelming their opponents with sustained pressure and sharp movement in the final third. The breakthrough came in the 20th minute, when Ademola Lookman opened the scoring with a well-taken finish after a slick attacking move.

Nigeria continued to press after the break, and their dominance paid off again when Victor Osimhen struck twice in quick succession, capitalising on defensive lapses to put the game firmly beyond Mozambique’s reach. Substitute Akor Adams added further gloss to the scoreline with a powerful strike in the 75th minute, sealing a commanding win that sent Nigeria comfortably into the last eight.

The result marked Nigeria’s biggest victory of the tournament so far and highlighted the growing influence of Lookman and Osimhen, both of whom have been central to the Super Eagles’ attacking threat throughout AFCON 2025.

Elsewhere, Egypt were forced to dig deep before edging past Benin 3–1 after extra time in a tense and hard-fought contest. The Pharaohs, seven-time AFCON champions, were made to work for their progress as Benin defended resolutely and threatened on the counter.

Egypt finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute through Marwan Attia, whose long-range effort found the net to give his side the lead. However, Benin refused to surrender, and Jodel Dossou struck a late equaliser to push the match into extra time, briefly raising hopes of a major upset.Experience eventually told in the additional period.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim restored Egypt’s advantage in the 97th minute with a towering header from a set-piece, before captain Mohamed Salah sealed the victory in the dying moments of the match. The Liverpool forward finished calmly in the 124th minute, capping a decisive contribution and sparking celebrations among the Egyptian supporters.

After the match, Salah acknowledged that Egypt are not among the pre-tournament favourites, but emphasized his team’s determination to fight for success in Morocco. The Liverpool forward’s goal was his tenth in AFCON competition, moving him closer to his nation’s all-time scoring record.

