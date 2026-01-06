Fatawu’s late rocket and Ayew’s opener power Leicester past West Brom

Ghanaian internationals Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew were the headline acts as Leicester City edged West Bromwich Albion 2–1 in a dramatic English Championship encounter. At the King Power Stadium, Leicester started the contest on the front foot and were rewarded in the 18th minute when Jordan Ayew opened the scoring.

Jordan Ayew scores in the 18th minute

The experienced forward showed his trademark composure inside the box, calmly finishing from close range after a well-worked attacking move. West Brom, however, refused to fade. The visitors grew into the game and found a response in the 34th minute, when Karlan Grant equalised with a tidy finish to restore parity before the interval.

The goal shifted momentum and set up a tense second half, with both sides pushing for a decisive breakthrough.As the match appeared to be heading for a draw, Leicester produced a moment of brilliance that lit up the stadium.

In stoppage time, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku struck the winning goal with a sensational effort, capping a thrilling individual display. The Ghanaian winger unleashed a powerful shot that left the West Brom goalkeeper with no chance, sealing a vital victory for the home side.

The goal added to Issahaku’s growing reputation for spectacular strikes. Only weeks earlier, the 21-year-old had stunned fans and pundits alike with a long-range effort from inside his own half, a goal widely hailed across England and Ghana as one of the best of the season and officially recognised as one of the longest-distance goals recorded in the Championship.

Leicester manager Martí Cifuentes later praised Issahaku’s development, highlighting his confidence and decision-making, while also acknowledging Ayew’s leadership and experience in key moments.

The blend of youth and maturity provided by the two Ghanaians has become increasingly valuable as Leicester push for consistency in a competitive Championship race. The victory not only boosted Leicester’s league position but also reinforced the growing impact of Ghanaian players in England’s second tier.

