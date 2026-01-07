Algeria and Ivory Coast book quarter-final spots at AFCON 2025 with last-16 wins

Algeria and Ivory Coast have both booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following tense and commanding victories in their respective Round of 16 matches on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria booked their quarter-final berth in dramatic fashion, narrowly defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) 1–0 after extra time in Rabat.

The decisive moment came deep into the additional period when substitute Adil Boulbina struck a brilliant match-winner in the 119th minute, firing a powerful shot that clipped the underside of the bar and into the net to send the Algerian fans into delirium.

The match had been tight throughout, with both sides creating chances but failing to find the breakthrough in open play. Algeria’s captain Riyad Mahrez and fellow attackers were repelled several times by DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, before Boulbina’s late intervention finally did the damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria’s coach Vladimir Petković praised his team’s resilience in the grueling encounter, while DR Congo’s boss Sebastien Desabre acknowledged his side’s efforts despite the loss. With the victory, the North Africans set up a quarter-final clash against Nigeria in Marrakech on 10 January.

The victory continues Algeria’s impressive AFCON run, having topped their group with three straight wins. Meanwhile, in Marrakech, defending champions Ivory Coast produced a convincing performance to eliminate Burkina Faso 3–0 and extend their title defence.

Ivorians took control from the start and never looked back, with Manchester United winger Amad Diallo starring once again. Diallo opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a deft finish over the goalkeeper, before creating the second goal for Yan Diomande in the 32nd minute, giving the Elephants a comfortable 2–0 lead at half-time.

As the contest wore on, Ivory Coast continued to press, and Bazoumana Touré sealed the comprehensive win in the 87th minute with a composed finish after racing forward from his own half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result booked the defending champions a quarter-final meeting with seven-time winners Egypt in Agadir next Saturday.

READ ALSO: Neymar extends Santos stay until end of 2026

The victories for Algeria and Ivory Coast complete the quarter-final line-up alongside other advancing teams such as Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon and others competing in the knockout bracket.