Neymar extends Santos stay until end of 2026

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:33 - 07 January 2026
Neymar
Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr. has extended his stay with boyhood club Santos FC, signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026 Brazilian football season, which concludes in December.

The confirmation, announced by Santos via its official social media platforms.The 33-year-old’s decision to remain at Santos carries significance beyond club football.

It aligns closely with Neymar’s ambition to return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With Brazil monitoring his fitness and form, the extension offers Neymar the stability and consistent game time needed to revive his international career.

Neymar rejoined Santos in January 2025 after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, where his spell was heavily disrupted by injury.

His return marked an emotional homecoming to the club where he rose to global prominence before his high-profile move to Europe in 2013. Despite ongoing fitness concerns, Neymar quickly became a central figure in Santos’ campaign, playing a key role in the club’s fight to retain its top-flight status.

In 2025, Neymar made 30 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists, numbers that underlined his continued influence even as he managed physical setbacks. His performances were crucial during decisive moments of the campaign, with his leadership and experience proving invaluable to a relatively young squad navigating a difficult season.

Santos officials have viewed Neymar’s presence as both a sporting and symbolic boost. The club, synonymous with Brazilian football history through legends such as Pelé, has leaned on Neymar’s return to reconnect with its identity while benefiting from the commercial and global attention his name commands.

His extension ensures continuity as Santos prepares for the upcoming domestic competitions, including the Paulista Championship and the Brasileirão.On the international stage, Neymar remains a towering figure in Brazilian football history.

He is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer, having surpassed Pelé’s long-standing record, and his potential return to the Seleção could significantly bolster Brazil’s World Cup ambitions.

National team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has previously indicated that Neymar remains under consideration, provided he can maintain fitness and form.

The contract extension effectively puts to rest speculation about possible moves to other Brazilian clubs, Major League Soccer, or an early retirement. 

