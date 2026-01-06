‘Return to court if you’re credible’ – Anas dares Nyantakyi, slams attempt to ‘redeem damaged reputation’

Investigative media firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations (Tiger Eye PI) has hit back at former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi, challenging him to take his renewed criticism of the Number 12 exposé back to court.

In a 6 January 2026 press release, Tiger Eye PI accused Nyantakyi of spreading “misinformation and disinformation” about one of the most consequential investigations in African football history, the Number 12 documentary, released by Tiger Eye’s CEO Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June 2018.

The documentary exposed alleged corruption involving Nyantakyi and others in Ghanaian and African football. The fallout led to Nyantakyi’s resignation and his subsequent ban from football-related roles by FIFA. Tiger Eye PI’s statement also made clear that Anas never had a personal case against Nyantakyi in court:

The case before the court was between the Republic of Ghana and Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi… It is therefore bizarre — though not unusual — that Mr. Nyantakyi continues to misrepresent the matter as ‘Anas vs. Nyantakyi.

The release added that Anas had offered to testify as a prosecution witness after the assassination of Ahmed Suale, Tiger Eye’s lead investigator who was threatened amid the Number 12 investigation.

However, Anas later withdrew when the trial judge ruled he must appear in camera without his mask, which the firm said would have exposed him to significant risk. Tiger Eye said that its cooperation was always contingent on protecting Anas’ identity and safety, a non-negotiable condition.

The firm also stressed that the case was withdrawn by the Attorney-General, not because Nyantakyi had been acquitted on merit, but because the prosecution failed to present evidence after Anas’ withdrawal. As Tiger Eye PI put it:

Mr. Nyantakyi was not acquitted on the merits; the case collapsed solely because of a flawed prosecutorial decision to discontinue proceedings.

That legal collapse, a five-year saga ended in February 2025 when an Accra High Court discharged Nyantakyi and his co-accused after the prosecution was unable to call any witness to testify, including Anas.

The court’s decision followed the prosecution’s difficulty in producing evidence, even after directives from the judiciary. In his own comments on national media, Nyantakyi has questioned Anas’ credibility, arguing that the journalist never testified in court despite claims of corruption evidence, an argument he says undermines the investigation’s legal strength.

Nyantakyi also described Anas’ investigative methods as resembling those of a “terrorist,” an analogy that drew widespread attention and criticism.

Tiger Eye PI’s 2026 release rejects these characterisations outright, labelling them “attempts at deception” and part of efforts to “rehabilitate [Nyantakyi’s] damaged reputation.” They urged the public to disregard what they called “lies, distortions, or propaganda.”

The firm further noted that while Nyantakyi at one point filed a defamation and breach-of-privacy suit against Anas, he later abandoned it, opting instead to press his case in the court of public opinion.

The firm says, if Nyantakyi sincerely believes his allegations against Anas or the investigation are grounded in fact, he should return to court and prove them through legal channels rather than through media narratives.