Semenyo set for Manchester City medical as £65m move nears completion

Antoine Semenyo is a few days away from completing a high-profile move to Manchester City after being booked for a medical on Thursday, which signals the advanced stage of negotiations between the Premier League champions and Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, the Ghanaian forward is scheduled to undergo medical tests shortly after Bournemouth’s league fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. Formal steps toward finalising the transfer are expected to follow that match, with all parties working against the clock as Semenyo’s £65 million release clause expires on Friday.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Semenyo will feature against Tottenham, while conceding that the game could represent his final appearance for the south-coast club.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Iraola acknowledged the reality of the situation while stressing that nothing had yet been formally signed at the time.

READ ALSO: Neymar extends Santos stay until end of 2026

I think it could be the last game [for Semenyo], that is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed. He right now is our player, and I hope it continues.

he said. Despite that cautious public stance, reports say that everything has been agreed in principle for Semenyo to join City, with the medical appointment viewed as a decisive step toward completing the transfer.

The expectation is that, should the medical be successful, paperwork and final formalities will be concluded swiftly. The urgency surrounding the deal is driven by the release clause embedded in Semenyo’s Bournemouth contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clause, reported to be worth £65m, was activated at the start of the January transfer window and is set to expire at the end of the week. Manchester City’s willingness to meet that valuation has positioned them ahead of other interested clubs.

Semenyo’s form this season, including a strong goal return and consistent performances, has attracted sustained interest from several top clubs before City emerged as the frontrunners.