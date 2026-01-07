Messi recounts how Argentina turned Saudi Arabia shock into World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi reveals how Argentina regrouped after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup, using unity and belief to turn the setback into a historic title win.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has offered a candid insight into the emotional aftermath of his side’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealing how quiet reflection, honest conversations and unity within the squad helped spark the turnaround that ultimately led to global glory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Luzu TV, Messi recalled how the loss, which ended Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten run left the squad stunned. With the team granted a day off after the game, most players chose to spend time with their families. Messi, however, stayed behind at the training base.

After the Saudi Arabia game in the World Cup we had a day off. No one stayed in the training centre; they all went off with their families. I stayed; I didn’t feel like doing anything. De Paul stayed too,

Messi said.The defeat was especially painful given Argentina’s dominance in the opening half of the match, during which they had several chances to take a commanding lead before Saudi Arabia mounted a historic comeback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi explained that, after the initial disappointment, conversations among the players became a source of renewed belief.

Little by little we started talking about what had happened, the game, how it went, how we’d lost after 36 or 37 matches without defeat, when in the first half we had chances to be 3–0 up and then ended up losing,

he noted. Rather than allowing the loss to derail their campaign, Messi said the squad made a conscious effort to extract positives from the setback.

From that chat we gradually drew strength. We convinced ourselves by focusing on the positive things hidden in that defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Argentina captain also revealed how he took the initiative to lift team morale beyond formal meetings, using the group chat to keep spirits high.

That night I started sending messages in the group chat, and then others joined in. That lifted us. The Mexico game was a release for all of us.