President Biya hands Indomitable Lions big bonus after AFCON 2025 quarter-final spot

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:56 - 08 January 2026
Cameroon’s president Paul Biya has approved a substantial bonus of approximately €27,000-€30,000 for each Indomitable Lions player after their AFCON 2025 quarter-final qualification, highlighting state support and boosting team morale.
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has approved a substantial financial reward for the national football team following their qualification for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as recognition of performance and a morale booster ahead of a crucial knockout clash.

Each player of the Indomitable Lions is set to receive a bonus of about 18.18 million CFA francs, equivalent to roughly €27,000–€30,000, after the team booked a place in the last eight of the tournament in Morocco. 

The decision was announced by Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who praised the players’ commitment and resilience throughout the tournament.

In a celebratory message, the minister hailed the team’s efforts, declaring:

Vive le Cameroun qui gagne! — Long live a winning Cameroon.

Cameroon secured their quarter-final spot with a 2–1 victory over South Africa in the Round of 16, a tense encounter that tested the squad’s composure and experience. Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and young forward Christian Kofane proved decisive, giving the five-time African champions enough cushion to withstand late pressure after South Africa pulled a goal back.

The victory highlighted Cameroon’s pedigree in the competition and reinforced their reputation as one of Africa’s most formidable tournament teams.

Having navigated the group stage and survived a demanding knockout tie, the Indomitable Lions remain firmly in contention for a record-extending sixth AFCON title. Beyond the sporting significance, the presidential reward arrives at a delicate moment for Cameroonian football.

The game in the country has recently been overshadowed by institutional tensions between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). Observers believe the unified show of support from the state could help ease internal divisions and refocus attention on the national team’s on-field ambitions.

Such bonuses have historically played a dual role, that is, motivating players while also signalling national backing at key moments. In this case, the timing appears strategic, as Cameroon prepare to face tournament hosts Morocco, one of the favourites for the title.

The hosts will enjoy home support and momentum, but the Indomitable Lions carry confidence, experience, and renewed motivation into the contest.

