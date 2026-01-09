Thrown in immediately! Pep fast-tracks Semenyo for FA Cup clash v Exeter
Antoine Semenyo’s Manchester City career is set to begin almost as soon as it started. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club’s newest signing will be included in the squad to face Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday after completing his blockbuster £64 million move from Bournemouth.
The announcement signals how highly Guardiola already rates him. Semenyo sealed his transfer on Friday, becoming the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history, and now finds himself in contention for a debut on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round tie.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola left no room for doubt about the winger’s immediate involvement. Guardiola said:
Yeah [will be in the squad]. I don’t know if he will start or not but he will be selected. Will be selected for sure,” “We don’t have too many players. He will adapt quick because the group is exceptional.
The City boss also offered glowing praise for Semenyo’s qualities, underlining why the club moved decisively to secure his signature amid interest from several Premier League rivals. Guardiola added:
Everybody knows his quality,” “He plays extraordinarily in Bournemouth on both sides and can use both legs unbelievably. He knows the Premier League and many clubs wanted him but he decided to join us. I am pleased.
Semenyo arrives at the Etihad with his Premier League credentials firmly established. His performances for Bournemouth made him one of the most sought-after forwards in England, convincing City to trigger his release clause late in the window.
His familiarity with the league is a key factor behind Guardiola’s confidence that the transition will be swift.The decision to include Semenyo immediately also reflects City’s current squad situation.
The FA Cup clash against Exeter City could therefore offer fans their first glimpse of Semenyo in sky blue. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, his presence alone adds intrigue to the tie and marks the opening chapter of his move. Ghanaians particularly will be watching with expectations.
