Semenyo overtakes Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian transfer ever

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:30 - 09 January 2026
Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo becomes the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history after his £65m move to Manchester City, overtaking Mohammed Kudus. See the full top 10 list of Ghana’s biggest transfers.
Antoine Semenyo has officially climbed to the summit of Ghanaian football history, surpassing Mohammed Kudus as the most expensive Ghanaian player of all time following his blockbuster transfer from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City.

The deal, completed in January, represents a defining moment not just in Semenyo’s career, but in the global valuation of Ghanaian talent. Manchester City moved decisively to secure the 26-year-old forward, triggering his release clause in a transfer reported to be worth around £65 million, including add-ons.

That figure eclipses the previous national record set by Kudus, whose big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2025 briefly placed him at the top of Ghana’s transfer rankings.

For Semenyo, having worked his way up from Bristol City to Bournemouth, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most explosive and versatile attackers.

His blend of power, pace, pressing intensity and goal threat caught the attention of Pep Guardiola, who sees the Ghanaian as a valuable addition capable of operating across the frontline.

The move is widely viewed as a statement signing by City and a clear signal of how highly Semenyo is rated in elite football circles.

It also reflects the growing financial weight of Ghanaian players in Europe’s top leagues, particularly in England, where several Black Stars have commanded premium fees in recent years.

Top 10 most expensive Ghanaian transfers
The list highlights both the modern surge in transfer valuations and the enduring legacy of Ghanaian footballers across generations.

From Essien’s trailblazing move to Chelsea to Partey’s high-profile switch to Arsenal, each transfer reflected its era. Semenyo’s move, however, belongs firmly to football’s inflation-heavy present, and he now stands alone at the top.

Beyond the numbers, the significance of the transfer is symbolic. Semenyo’s rise reinforces Ghana’s status as a consistent exporter of elite-level talent and underlines the Premier League’s continued appetite for physically dominant, tactically flexible African attackers.

