Ghana’s Daniel Laryea takes charge of VAR in high-stakes AFCON quarter-final showdown

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:48 - 09 January 2026
Daniel Laryea
Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the high-profile AFCON 2025 quarter-final between Morocco and Cameroon, highlighting his rising stature on the African officiating stage.
Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has stepped firmly into the continental spotlight after being appointed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the high-stakes AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash between Morocco and Cameroon, a fixture widely regarded as one of the most explosive ties of the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed Laryea’s role for the match, which will see tournament hosts Morocco lock horns with five-time champions Cameroon in Rabat.

With emotions high, history at stake and fine margins expected to separate the two sides, CAF’s decision places immense responsibility on the Ghanaian official to help ensure fairness and accuracy in key match-deciding moments.

Laryea will operate from the VAR room alongside other experienced African officials, supporting on-field referee Dahane Beida of Mauritania. His role will involve reviewing crucial incidents such as goals, penalties, red-card decisions and cases of mistaken identity.

The appointment is another significant milestone in Laryea’s steadily rising refereeing career. A FIFA-badged referee since 2014, he has built a strong reputation across CAF competitions, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, and previous AFCON tournaments.

At AFCON 2025, he has already taken charge of matches as a centre referee, underlining CAF’s trust in his judgment both on the pitch and behind the screens.

Notably, Laryea stands as Ghana’s sole refereeing representative at AFCON 2025, a reflection of his standing among the continent’s elite match officials.

His continued presence deep into the tournament highlights the confidence CAF places in Ghanaian officiating at the highest level of African football.

The Morocco–Cameroon encounter is expected to be fiercely contested. Morocco, buoyed by home support, are chasing continental success on familiar soil, while Cameroon are aiming to add a sixth AFCON title to their storied history.

In such a charged atmosphere, VAR decisions could prove decisive, making Laryea’s role both influential and unforgiving.

