Former Kotoko midfielder Shadrack Addo joins Atlético Madrid Academy on loan

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Shadrack Addo joins Atlético Madrid’s Juvenil A team on loan, aiming to develop his skills in Spain’s elite youth league and take the next step in his European football career.

Ghanaian midfielder Shadrack Addo has embarked on a new chapter in his football career after completing a loan move to Atlético Madrid’s Juvenil A team in Spain.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Asante Kotoko, will spend the remainder of the 2025–26 season with the Spanish giants’ youth side, competing in one of Spain’s most competitive youth leagues.

Addo first gained recognition at Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most historic clubs. During his tenure in Kumasi, he made 25 league appearances and scored once, playing a pivotal role in midfield with his combination of technical skill, vision, and tireless energy.

Known for his ability to break up play and initiate attacks, Addo quickly became a fan favorite for his consistency and work ethic.Following his departure from Kotoko in June 2024, Addo sought opportunities in Europe to further his development.

He moved abroad to join Trival Valderas, a Spanish club renowned for giving young players exposure to European football. His time with Valderas allowed him to adapt to European football’s tactical demands and sharpen his technical skills.

He produced several standout performances, including matches against Rayo Alcobendas and Real Madrid’s youth team, where he showcased his ability to influence games both defensively and offensively.

Atlético Madrid’s academy has produced players who have gone on to succeed at the highest levels of Spanish and European football, including talents who progressed to the first team and international competitions.

Addo’s inclusion signals the club’s confidence in his potential and provides him with access to world-class coaching, facilities, and competitive youth tournaments.Atlético Madrid’s Juvenil A team competes in the División de Honor Juvenil, Spain’s top youth league, which features some of the country’s strongest young talents.

Playing in this environment will expose Addo to faster-paced football, sophisticated tactical systems, and a higher level of technical and physical competition than he has experienced in Ghana or with Trival Valderas. If he adapts well and impresses during his loan spell, he could earn promotion to Atlético’s reserve team or even catch the eye of first-team coaches.

Sources close to the player indicate that both Addo and Atlético Madrid view this as a long-term developmental opportunity rather than a short-term arrangement.Addo’s move also underscores Ghana’s growing reputation as a hub for football talent.

