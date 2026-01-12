Ghanaian players abroad: Semenyo stars on Man City debut, André Ayew returns

Antoine Semenyo shines on his Manchester City debut as André Ayew returns to action, highlighting an impressive weekend for Ghanaian players abroad across Europe.

Ghanaian footballers were actively involved across Europe over the weekend, producing a range of performances that underlined the country’s continued influence on the global stage. From a headline-grabbing debut in England to steady returns and important minutes elsewhere, several Black Stars players left their mark for their respective clubs.

The standout performer was Antoine Semenyo, who enjoyed a dream debut for Manchester City. The forward scored once and provided an assist in City’s emphatic FA Cup victory over Exeter City, earning the Man of the Match award in his first appearance for the club.

Antoine Semenyo debut

His contribution played a key role in City’s comfortable progression in the competition and signalled a strong start to life at his new club.

In the Netherlands, André Ayew made his long-awaited return to competitive football, featuring for NAC Breda in their 0–0 draw away at FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

The 36-year-old forward was introduced in the 57th minute.

Introduced from the bench, the veteran forward brought experience and calm to Breda’s attack as they secured a valuable point in their relegation battle. Ayew, Ghana’s most capped international, is expected to play an important leadership role as NAC Breda look to climb out of the bottom end of the table.

In England, Jordan Ayew continued his steady involvement with Leicester City, coming on during their 2–0 FA Cup win over Cheltenham Town. While his appearance was brief, the forward added experience in the closing stages as Leicester saw out the result.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has remained a reliable squad option this season, often tasked with providing energy and tactical discipline.

Spain saw mixed fortunes for Ghanaian midfielders. Iddrisu Baba was an ever-present figure for Almería, completing the full 90 minutes in their 2–2 draw with Mirandés in the Segunda División. Known for his defensive discipline and work rate, Baba played a key role in shielding the back line and maintaining structure in midfield.

Iddrisu Baba

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey made a substitute appearance as his side recorded a 3–1 victory over Alavés, helping to close out the match and maintain control in midfield during the latter stages.

Thomas Partey made a substitute appearance

In Italy, Ibrahim Sulemana continued his development in Serie A, making a short appearance for Bologna in their 1–1 draw with Como. The young midfielder is gradually earning opportunities at the top level, with the club carefully managing his integration into first-team football.

Ibrahim Sulemana

In Germany, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer featured for Hamburger SV in their 2–1 defeat to Freiburg. The attacker was involved in the build-up phases and remained a lively presence, despite HSV falling short on the day.

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Collectively, the weekend’s action highlighted the breadth of Ghanaian talent spread across Europe’s major leagues.

