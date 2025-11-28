Pascaline Edwards finally reveals why ‘having children wasn’t part of her plans’

Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards has shared a deeply personal account of the emotional turmoil she endured during her early years in the film industry. In a widely circulated video, the celebrated actress recounted how she became the target of scorn, gossip and harsh judgement from colleagues and members of the public.

According to Pascaline, much of the ridicule stemmed from a widespread belief that she did not want children, an assumption she says could not have been further from the truth. She revealed that she actually had a six-month-old baby before she even appeared in her first film, but chose to keep her family life private due to the immense pressure she faced at home.

She explained that, as the eldest, she carried the responsibility of caring for four younger siblings in the absence of their parents. Her silence on her personal circumstances, she said, led to cruel rumours and relentless mockery. At one point during the interview, her story nearly reduced the Neat FM presenter to tears.

Pascaline Edwards

Pascaline recalled being criticised for her love of stylish clothing and fine jewellery, choices which some interpreted as signs of vanity or a carefree lifestyle. The misinformation spread so far that she sometimes returned home in tears. However, she credited her older brother with helping her develop resilience.

She shared: “I’m the type who likes dressing nicely and looking good, but I’m not a loud dresser because I’m already loud without clothes on.”

Reflecting on her priorities at the time, she added:

Pascaline Edwards

“People started saying I only know how to buy jewellery and clothes but I won’t give birth. At that time, I was looking after four of my siblings. Our parents were not around, so I was the head of the family, and having children wasn’t part of my plans. My goal was to build an empire for my sisters and give them a good life. I wanted to ensure they were established so they wouldn’t trouble me with small things.”