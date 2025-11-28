Guru responds to Miss UG winner’s claims about a faulty prize vehicle (Video)

The President of the University of Ghana’s 2024/2025 Students’ Representative Council (SRC), musician Guru, has responded to allegations that the vehicle awarded to the winner of the Miss UG 2025 pageant was in poor condition.

A video circulating online shows the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker addressing claims made by the reigning queen, Mariam Jasmine Saaka, who insisted that the prize car was so old it appeared “about 90 years” in age.

Guru dismissed the criticism, remarking that the contestant should visit Manhyia Palace, where vehicles more than a century old are still maintained and driven. He further questioned how many genuinely brand-new cars exist in Ghana, stressing that the key point was that the car was functioning at the time it was handed over.

“You say the car is old, that it’s 90 years old, but go to Manhyia Palace and you’ll find cars over 100 years old that are still in use. You said, ‘The car is not new; you promised me a brand-new car but gave me an old one,’ yet the car started when it was given to you,” Guru stated.

🚨☀️: Miss UG 2025 Queen Slams SRC Over Flawed Brand-New Car and No Dubai Trip#MorningBite #3MusicTV pic.twitter.com/xxrSmK0DLe — 3Music TV (@3musicnetworks) November 28, 2025

The dispute began after Jasmine, who was crowned Miss University of Ghana 2025 in August, publicly expressed disappointment over the state of the vehicle she received.

In a video shared on social media, she displayed the black Toyota Vitz and described it as riddled with faults, insisting it was nowhere near the “brand-new” condition indicated before the pageant.

