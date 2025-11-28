Advertisement

Guru responds to Miss UG winner’s claims about a faulty prize vehicle (Video)

Dorcas Agambila 11:00 - 28 November 2025
The President of the University of Ghana’s 2024/2025 Students’ Representative Council (SRC), musician Guru, has responded to allegations that the vehicle awarded to the winner of the Miss UG 2025 pageant was in poor condition.

A video circulating online shows the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker addressing claims made by the reigning queen, Mariam Jasmine Saaka, who insisted that the prize car was so old it appeared “about 90 years” in age.

Guru dismissed the criticism, remarking that the contestant should visit Manhyia Palace, where vehicles more than a century old are still maintained and driven. He further questioned how many genuinely brand-new cars exist in Ghana, stressing that the key point was that the car was functioning at the time it was handed over.

“You say the car is old, that it’s 90 years old, but go to Manhyia Palace and you’ll find cars over 100 years old that are still in use. You said, ‘The car is not new; you promised me a brand-new car but gave me an old one,’ yet the car started when it was given to you,” Guru stated.

The dispute began after Jasmine, who was crowned Miss University of Ghana 2025 in August, publicly expressed disappointment over the state of the vehicle she received.

In a video shared on social media, she displayed the black Toyota Vitz and described it as riddled with faults, insisting it was nowhere near the “brand-new” condition indicated before the pageant.

Jasmine alleged that the car was completely immobile, causing her to leave it parked and unused on campus. She highlighted several defects inside the vehicle, including loose fittings, detachable panels, a broken glove compartment and missing grab handles, problems she said were unacceptable for a car that was meant to be new.

@evandygist Miss university of Ghana 😂😂😂#missuniversityofghana ♬ original sound - evandygist
