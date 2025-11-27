Edward Akwasi breaks silence as ex-wife takes legal action over properties

Ghanaian gospel artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng has issued his first public response after his former wife, Genevieve Osei Boateng, initiated legal action seeking a share of his properties in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an interview, Boateng said the lawsuit emerged shortly after his recent appearance on Hello FM. According to him, he and Genevieve formally ended their marriage following online discussions triggered by the long-standing Daddy Lumba controversy.

Boateng acknowledged that he financed the construction of their marital home with proceeds from his music career. However, he insisted that he treated his former spouse with dignity, saying he ensured she “lived like a queen” throughout their marriage. He further claimed that he sponsored an all-expenses-paid trip for her to the United States and later bought her a car.

The M’akoma So Ade hitmaker added that Genevieve has since acquired her own house and car after their separation. He rejected circulating reports suggesting she took out a loan on his behalf which he refused to repay, stressing that he “does not owe her a pesewa.”

A Facebook post detailing Boateng’s reaction to the ongoing lawsuit has been shared widely online.

In a viral video, the gospel singer also revealed that several Ghanaians and public figures, including actress Tracey Boakye and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger (Valentina Agyeiwaa) , contributed financially towards the construction of his second home. Boateng expressed profound appreciation to supporters both in Ghana and abroad for standing by him.

He further disclosed that preacher Bernard El-Bernard presented him with a vehicle which he described as “befitting of a gospel star of my calibre.”