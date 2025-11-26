Ex-wife drags Gospel star Edward Akwasi Boateng to court, demanding 50% of Kumasi house

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has revealed that his estranged wife, Genevieve, is demanding both custody of their children and half ownership of his Kumasi property. According to him, the mother of his children made this move shortly after he initiated divorce proceedings at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to formalise their separation.

In a recent update shared on his YouTube channel, Boateng explained that Genevieve had returned the bride price presented to her family during their marriage rites and is now asserting that she is entitled to 50 per cent of the Kumasi house. According to him, she argues that the property was acquired during the marriage, and therefore she has a rightful claim to it. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, have four children together.

Referencing court filings cited in the video, Boateng stated that Genevieve alleges he obtained a loan during their marriage through her support and has since failed to repay it. For this reason, she maintains that, by virtue of being married at the time the house was purchased, she deserves an equal share of the property.

Boateng, however, firmly rejects these claims. He insists that he single-handedly funded the construction of the Kumasi home, attributing the financial means to the success of his gospel career, particularly the popularity of his hit song “Ade Mepe”, which he says generated the income used to build the house. He further noted that throughout the marriage, he supported Genevieve extensively, taking her abroad, buying her a car, and helping her secure a UK passport.

Expressing his distress over the marital dispute, the gospel singer remarked that the challenges faced by Christians can be overwhelming but added that he remains confident in divine guidance. “God will see me through,” he said.