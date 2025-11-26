Agradaa’s appeal might add additional years to her jail sentence – Lawyer warns

Nana Agradaa could face more than 15 years behind bars following the conclusion of her appeal, a Ghanaian legal expert has warned, raising concerns among her supporters.

The controversial televangelist, widely known as Patricia Asiamah, was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025. She received a 15-year prison sentence for allegedly deceiving attendees at a 2022 service held at her church, Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry.

Following her conviction, Agradaa’s legal team swiftly applied for bail pending appeal, but the Amasaman High Court rejected the request.

On 21 November, it emerged that the Amasaman High Court had scheduled 4 December for the commencement of her appeal, prompting excitement among her fans who had hoped for a reduction or reversal of the original sentence.

However, speaking in a video that has circulated online, Ghanaian lawyer Samuel Kissiedu cautioned that the appeal could potentially result in a harsher outcome. Addressing Nana Romeo Welewele on Ekwansodwoodwoo on Okay FM on 24 November, he explained the legal implications.

“Nana Agradaa was convicted of fraud, which carries a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years. In sentencing, judges are guided by the law, considering each offence and the corresponding jail term. In her case, defrauding by false pretences attracts a sentence ranging from 10 to 25 years. Once the court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the offence was committed, the judge can impose any sentence within that range,” he said.

Kissiedu further highlighted the risks inherent in appealing the sentence. “While it is possible to appeal a conviction or sentence in the hope of a reduction, there is also the risk that the High Court may deem the original sentence too lenient. In such a case, the court can impose a harsher sentence, still within the 10 to 25-year range. So it is important to understand that she faces both potential outcomes,” he added.