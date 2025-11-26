Daddy Lumba’s direct family explains why the 13 December funeral cannot be held

A 14-member core family committee representing the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba has formally rejected the widely advertised 13 December 2025 funeral date, describing it as unsuitable, unrealistic and never officially approved.

In a statement dated 24 November 2025, issued through the family’s press secretary and endorsed by the ‘direct family’, they expressed shock at billboards and public notices across Accra and Kumasi promoting the December date.

According to the statement, the proposed date was merely discussed in passing during an initial meeting with Nananom at the Manhyia Palace and was “never confirmed or agreed upon.”

Why the Family Says 13 December Is Impossible

1. His children abroad are sitting crucial examinations

The committee explained that several of the late musician’s children, currently based in Germany and other countries, are preparing for major examinations that will determine their academic progression.

The statement noted that “expecting them to combine mourning with life-defining assessments would be emotionally damaging and wholly unreasonable.”

2. Autopsy and investigations remain incomplete

The family also stressed that the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death remain unsettled, with conflicting accounts still emerging.

They revealed that “detailed investigations and parallel autopsy processes in both Ghana and Germany are ongoing,” making it impossible, and irresponsible, to schedule the funeral for December.

3. Immediate family abroad require time to obtain leave

The document further highlighted that many of Daddy Lumba’s closest relatives work abroad in essential roles.

The statement emphasised that “obtaining emergency leave at such short notice is impractical,” and a December funeral would prevent the majority of his immediate family from attending.

4. International friends and associates must be given sufficient notice

Finally, the family pointed out that the late musician spent decades living and working in Europe, forming deep personal and professional relationships across the world.

They insisted that “a funeral of this magnitude, one that has international significance, must allow ample time for colleagues, friends and admirers overseas to travel to Ghana to honour him.”

The statement also confirmed that Evangelist Papa Shee, a long-standing associate of the family, has already informed Dadesoabahene of the need to reconsider the funeral date.

