How your social media posts could hinder your future opportunities

In today’s digital era, what you post online, or even say publicly offline, can rapidly become a matter of public scrutiny. Many employees, and even law enforcement personnel, are often unaware that controversial posts or public actions can lead to disciplinary measures or dismissal, even if their employer is never explicitly named. Online and offline behaviour both carry consequences.

Companies take employee conduct seriously because public actions and social media posts can directly impact a brand’s reputation. A single viral post can tarnish a company’s image overnight, even when its name is not mentioned. Most organisations maintain codes of conduct, social media policies, and ethical guidelines that govern employee behaviour, including off-duty activity. Employers are also legally obliged to address misconduct that fosters a hostile work environment, breaches anti-discrimination laws, or disrupts business operations.

The consequences of social media missteps are all too real. One prominent example involves Paystack, one of Africa’s leading technology firms, which dismissed its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The suspension and subsequent termination came after social media posts alleged inappropriate conduct towards a subordinate. Previously published tweets by Olubi, containing sexually explicit comments about colleagues and minors, resurfaced, sparking global scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, rapper Medikal announced Erica Nana Akua Appiahimah, popularly known as Highest Eri, as BYK’s official PRO. While Medikal praised her extensive experience in radio, TV, and content creation, the appointment provoked backlash from Shatta Wale’s fanbase. Critics highlighted past negative remarks she had made about the “Ayoo” hitmaker, with some even threatening to boycott Medikal’s December 13 concert.

READ MORE: Rapper Agbeko finally agrees to rehab with full support from Edem

These incidents serve as stark reminders that posts today can jeopardise careers tomorrow.

These cases underscores a critical truth: nothing posted online truly disappears. Deleted posts can be screenshotted, archived, or resurrected at any time.

Here’s why social media can be particularly risky:

ADVERTISEMENT

Context Collapse – Posts made in one context may be interpreted differently years later. A joke shared with friends in 2010 could be scrutinised as a serious character flaw in 2025.

At-Will Employment – Many employers have broad discretion to terminate employees whose posts violate policies or harm the company’s reputation, even if they were made before employment or outside work hours.

Rapid Reputational Spread – Digital information travels fast. Within hours, controversial content can reach thousands, potentially creating widespread damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Public Opinion – Viral posts often pressure companies to act swiftly to protect their brand, sometimes regardless of legal obligations.

Behaviours That Can Lead to Termination

Discriminatory Content: Racist, sexist, or homophobic posts violate workplace anti-discrimination laws and are a leading cause of dismissal.

Sexual Misconduct: Posts containing explicit remarks about colleagues or subordinates can result in immediate termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confidential Information: Sharing company secrets or sensitive data can trigger legal action alongside dismissal.

False Statements: Misrepresenting an employer or colleagues, particularly in ways that damage reputation, is risky.

Violent or Threatening Content: Posts promoting violence or threatening others provoke immediate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policy Violations: Many organisations outline acceptable online behaviour; violating these rules, even unintentionally, can carry consequences.

Misaligned Conduct: Posts contradicting company values may lead to termination, especially for senior staff.

Employees often overestimate their legal safeguards:

Freedom of Speech: Constitutional protections, like the First Amendment in the U.S., typically cover government censorship, not private employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protected Concerted Activity: Discussions about wages or working conditions may be safeguarded, but discriminatory or harassing content is not.

Anti-Discrimination Laws: Employers cannot fire based on protected characteristics, but they can act against employees expressing discriminatory views.

Best Practices for Social Media Safety

READ MORE: Blakk Rasta shares latest update on Kofi Boat and accomplices in FBI custody

Think Before You Post: Assume all content is visible to employers, clients, and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Review Your Digital Past: Audit old posts and remove potentially problematic content.

Separate Personal and Professional Accounts: Avoid blurring the lines between work and personal life.

Be Cautious With Privacy Settings: Even private accounts can be compromised.

Avoid Controversial Topics: Political, religious, or divisive discussions carry professional risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understand Company Policies: Read and follow organisational social media rules.

Use Disclaimers: Make clear that your views are personal and not representative of your employer.

Pause Before Posting in Anger: Emotional posts often lead to regret; wait before posting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employers increasingly screen social media before hiring. With over 70% of companies reviewing candidates’ online presence, the landscape demands caution. There is ongoing debate about whether past online behaviour should carry consequences indefinitely, with some advocating for time limits.

Your social media presence is an extension of your professional reputation. Every post is a permanent record that can influence perceptions of your character and employability.