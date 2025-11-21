Blakk Rasta shares latest update on Kofi Boat and accomplices in FBI custody

Controversial media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, widely known as Blakk Rasta, has issued a fresh update regarding the alleged fraud case involving Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat, who was recently extradited to the United States.

Kofi Boat was apprehended on Friday, 13 June 2025, in a coordinated operation involving Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He is accused of playing a central role in a sophisticated fraud network said to have generated approximately $100 million. Two others, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were arrested alongside him, while a fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, reportedly fled from law enforcement.

According to US investigators, the group allegedly orchestrated elaborate romance scams and business email compromise (BEC) schemes dating as far back as 2016. Their operations targeted elderly Americans and various US companies, deceiving them into transferring money into accounts linked to the network.

The arrests followed an extradition warrant signed by the Minister for the Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, on 18 March 2025. After their detention by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), the suspects made multiple court appearances as part of the extradition proceedings. Throughout this period, Kofi Boat consistently denied the allegations. His legal team has also disputed the widely circulated $100 million figure, insisting the actual amount was closer to $300,000, which they maintain was earned through legitimate business dealings.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Black Pot, Blakk Rasta recounted what he described as distressing conditions faced by Kofi Boat and the others since their arrival in the United States.

He stated that the accused individuals had entered not guilty pleas during their initial court session in New York. Blakk Rasta further alleged that all three men were currently being held in solitary confinement within a US correctional facility.

According to him, an insider had revealed that the prospects for the defendants were bleak and that their only realistic chance of receiving reduced sentences would be to accept a plea deal with American prosecutors. He also claimed that the suspects were awaiting another court date and that additional incriminating material had recently surfaced.

A video of Blakk Rasta discussing his latest claims regarding Kofi Boat’s case on TikTok can be found below.

