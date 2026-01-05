Advertisement

Stonebwoy takes 'The Torcher Experience' to Ho sports stadium

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:39 - 05 January 2026
Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy has announced the next edition of his flagship concert, The Torcher Experience, set to take place at the Ho Sports Stadium in March 2026.

The announcement follows the successful BHIM Concert 2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium, which drew thousands of fans and delivered a night of electrifying performances, striking stage design and a strong celebration of Ghanaian music and culture.

Riding on that momentum, Stonebwoy is taking the experience to the Volta Region, a move that has already generated excitement among fans in Ho and beyond.

Stonebwoy

The Torcher Experience is more than a concert; it is a carefully curated live show that blends music, visuals and performance artistry.

READ ALSO: ‘I might end up visiting 100 countries this year’ – Wode Maya hails gov’t

In Accra, Stonebwoy treated fans to hit songs from his catalogue, energetic choreography and surprise appearances, reinforcing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most commanding live performers.

Stonebwoy is also deepening his connection with the Volta Region, by choosing Ho Sports Stadium as the next venue, where he has consistently enjoyed strong support.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah: Prophecies targeting celebrities are just clout chasing

The decision reflects a broader effort to decentralise major entertainment events and bring world-class music experiences to fans outside the capital.

Although details on supporting acts and ticketing are yet to be announced, anticipation is already building for what promises to be another memorable night.

