Nana Aba Anamoah: Prophecies targeting celebrities are just clout chasing

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:49 - 05 January 2026
Nana Aba Anamoah
Renowned broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has strongly criticised religious figures who invoke the names of celebrities in prophecies as a means of courting public attention, describing the practice as a troubling misuse of the pulpit.

In a post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Nana Aba condemned what she characterised as the weaponisation of religion for relevance, particularly when such prophecies are framed around fear, doom and sensational predictions about well-known public figures.

MUST READ: Cameroon edge South Africa to set up AFCON quarter-final clash with Morocco

She questioned the authenticity of these claims, arguing that genuine divine messages should not rely on celebrity mentions to gain visibility or credibility.

If your prophecy needs a celebrity name to trend, it is clout chasing on a pulpit
READ ALSO: GPL Week 17 Round-Up: Kotoko and Hearts of Oak suffer setbacks as first round ends

Nana Aba further insisted that religious leaders who thrive on fear, greed and public spectacle are not speaking on behalf of God.

Any greed prophet who feeds on doom, fear and public figures is not speaking for God

She also raised concerns about the mental and emotional wellbeing of individuals who engage in such conduct, urging them to seek help rather than exploit faith for personal gain.

Seek help. You’re not well
READ ALSO: Black Stars will reach the final of 2026 World Cup - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Her comments have reignited public debate about the growing intersection of religion, celebrity culture and social media, with many echoing her call for accountability, responsibility and ethical conduct within religious spaces.

