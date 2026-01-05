Nana Aba Anamoah: Prophecies targeting celebrities are just clout chasing

Renowned broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has strongly criticised religious figures who invoke the names of celebrities in prophecies as a means of courting public attention, describing the practice as a troubling misuse of the pulpit.

In a post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Nana Aba condemned what she characterised as the weaponisation of religion for relevance, particularly when such prophecies are framed around fear, doom and sensational predictions about well-known public figures.

She questioned the authenticity of these claims, arguing that genuine divine messages should not rely on celebrity mentions to gain visibility or credibility.

If your prophecy needs a celebrity name to trend, it is clout chasing on a pulpit

Nana Aba further insisted that religious leaders who thrive on fear, greed and public spectacle are not speaking on behalf of God.

Any greed prophet who feeds on doom, fear and public figures is not speaking for God

She also raised concerns about the mental and emotional wellbeing of individuals who engage in such conduct, urging them to seek help rather than exploit faith for personal gain.

Seek help. You’re not well

If your prophecy needs a celebrity name to trend, it is clout chasing on a pulpit.



Any ‘Prophet’ who feeds on doom, fear, and public figures is not speaking for God.



God does not whisper revelations to people who weaponise the pulpit for relevance.



Seek help. You’re not well. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) January 3, 2026