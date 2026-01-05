Advertisement

Cameroon edge South Africa to set up AFCON quarter-final clash with Morocco

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:30 - 05 January 2026
Cameroon's Christian Kofane scores his team's second goal against South Africa [AFP]
Cameroon booked a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with Morocco after edging South Africa 2–1 in a tense last-16 encounter in Rabat.

First-half strikes from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane proved decisive for the Indomitable Lions, with Evidence Makgopa’s late goal offering little consolation for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa began the contest on the front foot and nearly took an early lead when Relebohile Mofokeng blazed over from a promising one-on-one opportunity inside seven minutes. Lyle Foster also had the ball in the net shortly after, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

MUST READ: GPL Week 17 Round-Up: Kotoko and Hearts of Oak suffer setbacks as first round ends

Despite South Africa’s positive start, Cameroon struck first in the 34th minute. Carlos Baleba’s effort deflected off Samuel Kotto into the path of Tchamadeu, who finished calmly. The goal was initially questioned but ultimately upheld following a VAR review.

Cameroon doubled their advantage just two minutes after the restart, with Kofane rising highest to head home Aboubakar Nagida’s pinpoint cross, giving the five-time champions firm control of the tie.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2025: Aubameyang and Nsue join elite list of oldest tournament goalscorers

South Africa pushed hard for a response, with Samukelo Kabini seeing a close-range effort blocked and Teboho Mokoena forcing a smart save from a free-kick. Their persistence paid off late on when substitute Makgopa tapped in Aubrey Modiba’s cross from close range, reducing the deficit in the 88th minute.

However, Cameroon managed the closing stages effectively to secure victory and continue their strong record in the competition. The Indomitable Lions have now gone nine AFCON matches unbeaten when scoring first, a run dating back to a 3–1 defeat to Egypt in 2010.

READ MORE: Black Stars will reach the final of 2026 World Cup - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

The win also reinforces Cameroon’s reputation as one of the tournament’s most reliable knockout performers, having progressed from 22 of their 34 elimination matches. Their 65 percent success rate is second only to Nigeria among AFCON heavyweights.

For South Africa, the defeat marks just their third knockout loss at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 21st century, following quarter-final exits against Mali in 2002 and Nigeria in 2019.

