Cameroon edge South Africa to set up AFCON quarter-final clash with Morocco

Cameroon booked a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with Morocco after edging South Africa 2–1 in a tense last-16 encounter in Rabat.

First-half strikes from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane proved decisive for the Indomitable Lions, with Evidence Makgopa’s late goal offering little consolation for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa began the contest on the front foot and nearly took an early lead when Relebohile Mofokeng blazed over from a promising one-on-one opportunity inside seven minutes. Lyle Foster also had the ball in the net shortly after, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Despite South Africa’s positive start, Cameroon struck first in the 34th minute. Carlos Baleba’s effort deflected off Samuel Kotto into the path of Tchamadeu, who finished calmly. The goal was initially questioned but ultimately upheld following a VAR review.

Cameroon doubled their advantage just two minutes after the restart, with Kofane rising highest to head home Aboubakar Nagida’s pinpoint cross, giving the five-time champions firm control of the tie.

South Africa pushed hard for a response, with Samukelo Kabini seeing a close-range effort blocked and Teboho Mokoena forcing a smart save from a free-kick. Their persistence paid off late on when substitute Makgopa tapped in Aubrey Modiba’s cross from close range, reducing the deficit in the 88th minute.

However, Cameroon managed the closing stages effectively to secure victory and continue their strong record in the competition. The Indomitable Lions have now gone nine AFCON matches unbeaten when scoring first, a run dating back to a 3–1 defeat to Egypt in 2010.

The win also reinforces Cameroon’s reputation as one of the tournament’s most reliable knockout performers, having progressed from 22 of their 34 elimination matches. Their 65 percent success rate is second only to Nigeria among AFCON heavyweights.