Advertisement

Black Stars will reach the final of 2026 World Cup - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:30 - 02 January 2026
Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Advertisement

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has predicted a historic run for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that the national team will reach the final of the tournament.

Advertisement

Ghana, four-time African champions, are preparing for their fifth appearance at the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia.

Delivering the prophecy during the 31st Service at his Prophetic Hill Church, Gaisie confidently stated,

MUST READ: Gabon Government dissolves national team, sacks coach and drops Aubameyang after AFCON exit

The Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement

The Black Stars will open their group-stage campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, before taking on England on June 23 in Boston. Their final group fixture will be against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

READ ALSO: Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea with immediate effect after relationship breakdown

Following disappointing group-stage exits at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Ghana will be eager to make a deeper impact at the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026.

As part of preparations for the tournament, Ghana is scheduled to face Germany in an international friendly on March 30 in Stuttgart, a test expected to offer valuable insight into the team’s readiness.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand smashes all records

Advertisement

While reaching a World Cup final remains an enormous challenge, belief, unity and character within the squad could play a decisive role. Under head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars delivered impressive performances during the qualification campaign, restoring optimism ahead of the tournament.

Many Ghanaians will be hoping the team can rekindle the fighting spirit that carried the nation to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup, even as sections of the fan base remain divided over Otto Addo’s leadership.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ebo Noah remanded for psychiatric evaluation, to return to court on January 15
News
02.01.2026
Ebo Noah remanded for psychiatric evaluation, to return to court on January 15
Adom Kyei-Duah bitterly laments over alleged theft by junior pastors [Video]
Entertainment
02.01.2026
'Sell your properties and buy Adom Nyame' - Prophet Adom Kyei Duah tells church members
AFCON 2025: Aubameyang and Nsue join elite list of oldest tournament goalscorers
Sports
02.01.2026
AFCON 2025: Aubameyang and Nsue join elite list of oldest tournament goalscorers
‘Every cedi belongs to the people’ – Mahama vows intensified corruption fight in 2026
News
02.01.2026
‘Every cedi belongs to the people’ – Mahama vows intensified corruption fight in 2026
'Our prayer is that Ghana must succeed, President Mahama must not fail' - Rev. Ntim Fordjour
News
02.01.2026
'Our prayer is that Ghana must succeed, President Mahama must not fail' - Rev. Ntim Fordjour
Ghana to exit IMF programme with 'dignity' - President Mahama declares
News
02.01.2026
Ghana to exit IMF programme with 'dignity' - President Mahama declares