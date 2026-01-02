Black Stars will reach the final of 2026 World Cup - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has predicted a historic run for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that the national team will reach the final of the tournament.

Ghana, four-time African champions, are preparing for their fifth appearance at the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia.

Delivering the prophecy during the 31st Service at his Prophetic Hill Church, Gaisie confidently stated,

The Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars will open their group-stage campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, before taking on England on June 23 in Boston. Their final group fixture will be against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Following disappointing group-stage exits at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Ghana will be eager to make a deeper impact at the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026.

As part of preparations for the tournament, Ghana is scheduled to face Germany in an international friendly on March 30 in Stuttgart, a test expected to offer valuable insight into the team’s readiness.

While reaching a World Cup final remains an enormous challenge, belief, unity and character within the squad could play a decisive role. Under head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars delivered impressive performances during the qualification campaign, restoring optimism ahead of the tournament.