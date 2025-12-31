FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand smashes all records

Ticket demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached unprecedented levels, with more than 150 million ticket requests submitted during the ongoing Random Selection Draw phase, setting a new record in the tournament’s history.

At the halfway stage of the ticketing phase, which opened on Thursday, December 11, 2025, applications have poured in from fans across more than 200 countries.

FIFA confirmed that the figure represents the highest level of demand ever recorded for a FIFA World Cup, far exceeding all previous editions.

Based on verified individual credit card submissions attached to each application, the tournament is currently oversubscribed by more than 30 times.

FIFA noted that the volume of ticket requests is 3.4 times greater than the total number of spectators who have attended all 964 matches across the 22 editions of the men’s World Cup since its inception in 1930.

Said FIFA President Gianni Infantino,

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed – a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries

This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally – we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be staged from Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams competing in a record 104 matches.

The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET). FIFA has clarified that the timing of ticket applications within this window does not affect an applicant’s chances of success.

Once the phase closes, a draw will be conducted to ensure equal opportunity for all applicants. Fans who are unsuccessful in this round will have additional opportunities to purchase tickets in subsequent sales phases.

Ticket prices will remain unchanged throughout the current sales phase. Fans with an existing FIFA ID are encouraged to log in and submit their applications, even if they participated in earlier ticket draws.

Those without a FIFA ID must create an account via FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred ticketing platform for the tournament.

FIFA has also introduced a new Supporter Entry Tier, aimed at improving affordability for fans. Announced on December 16, 2025, the initiative offers tickets at a fixed price of USD 60 for each of the 104 matches, including the final.

Supporters of participating national teams may additionally apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) Supporter tickets, subject to eligibility criteria set by their respective football associations. Each PMA determines its own requirements and application process.

Fans seeking premium matchday experiences can purchase hospitality packages through On Location, the official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026, via FIFA.com/hospitality.

All-inclusive travel packages, which combine match tickets with flights, accommodation and transport, are also available through Qatar Airways.

As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA stated that revenue generated from the World Cup is reinvested into football development worldwide.