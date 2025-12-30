FIFA approves 23 Ghanaian referees for international duties in 2026; Daniel Laryea leads list

FIFA has officially released the list of Ghanaian referees accredited to officiate international matches during the 2026 calendar year, reinforcing Ghana’s continued presence on the global refereeing stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, 23 Ghanaian officials have received FIFA approval, comprising 10 centre referees, 10 assistant referees, one futsal referee, one beach soccer referee, and one Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Veteran official Daniel Laryea headlines the list, retaining his status as a centre referee while also continuing in his role as a VAR, underlining his standing within FIFA’s officiating ranks.

The 2026 roster also features fresh inclusion, with Richard Kwaku earning his first appointment as an assistant referee, while Portia Oppong has been recognised in the beach soccer refereeing category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under FIFA regulations, member associations are required to submit annual nominations for either the inclusion of new referees or the renewal of existing officials on the FIFA list.

In Ghana, this responsibility falls to the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which conducts a rigorous selection process to ensure all nominees satisfy FIFA’s strict eligibility criteria.

These requirements include the successful completion of FIFA-mandated fitness and medical examinations. Following internal assessment and endorsement, the GFA submits the nominations to FIFA for final approval.

FIFA reserves the sole authority to approve or decline any nominee in line with its established standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials who gain approval are authorised to wear the FIFA badge from January to December 2026, with continued inclusion in future years dependent on performance evaluations.

The FIFA badge remains the property of the world governing body throughout the calendar year.

The full list of approved Ghanaian referees for 2026 has been attached.

FIFA selected referees from Ghana

Advertisement