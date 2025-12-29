Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria; 2 others dead [Video]

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two other individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 36-year-old was reportedly travelling in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck around 11 a.m. on the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway in Makun.

Footage circulating online shows Joshua topless and visibly dazed, sitting amid shattered glass inside the wrecked vehicle. He was later seen in the front seat of an emergency vehicle speaking with officials. Reports indicate that Joshua sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Daily Mail Sport: "We are trying to contact Anthony, and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

Advertisement

Advertisement

CP Lanre Ogunlowo, Commissioner of Ogun State Police, confirmed the accident: "I can confirm an accident occurred, and Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital. A vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities. Anthony Joshua was treated by first responders at the scene and then taken to hospital."

A friend of Joshua told the Daily Mail: "He's ok but badly shaken up. Nobody knows quite what damage has been done, but they were able to escape the wreckage. Others weren't quite so lucky, so it's been a traumatic ordeal which he's trying to process."

The incident underscores the dangers on Nigeria’s busy motorways, with investigations ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Video

Advertisement