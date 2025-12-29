Advertisement

Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Dembele shines, Ronaldo honoured, PSG dominate - List of winners

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:01 - 29 December 2025
Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Dembélé Shines, Ronaldo Honoured, PSG Dominate - List of winners
The 2025 edition of the Globe Soccer Awards has been staged, continuing a tradition that, since 2010, has celebrated the most influential personalities in world football.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the prestigious gala was held in the United Arab Emirates, drawing together top players, coaches and football executives in recognition of excellence over the past year.

Ousmane Dembélé emerged as the standout figure of the night, claiming the Best Male Player award after a superb season with Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger topped an elite shortlist that featured Kylian Mbappé, Raphinha, Vitinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, underlining his decisive impact for the Parisian giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also among the headline winners, receiving the Best Middle Eastern Player award in recognition of both his performances and immense influence since joining Saudi Arabian football. Even at 40, the Portuguese icon remains one of the sport’s most compelling global figures.

Young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal enjoyed a memorable evening of his own, picking up the Best Forward honour and the Diego Armando Maradona Award, a testament to his rapid rise and growing stature in the game.

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the team awards, with the club named Best Male Club. Their influence was further reflected in individual honours for head coach Luis Enrique, who was voted Best Coach, and Vitinha, who secured the Best Midfielder award, capping a night that highlighted PSG’s authority on the global stage.

Globe Soccer Awards 2025: All the Winners

  • Best Male Player: Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

  • Best Female Player: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

  • Best Male Club: PSG

  • Best Female Club: Barcelona

  • Best Coach: Luis Enrique (PSG)

  • Best Midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)

  • Best Forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

  • Emerging Player: Désiré Doudé (PSG)

  • Best Agent: Jorge Mendes

  • Best Sporting Director: Luis Campos (PSG)

  • Best Sports President: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG)

  • Best Middle Eastern Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

  • Best Content Creator: Bilal Halal

  • Best Academy: Right to Dream

  • Lifetime Achievement: Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrés Iniesta

  • Best Branding: Los Angeles Football Club

  • Best Mental Coach: Nicoletta Romanazzi

  • Best National Team: Portugal

  • Best Sporting Comeback: Paul Pogba

