Mahama administration ends 2025 with 67% approval as economic optimism rises for 2026 - Report

The December 2025 National Tracking Poll by Global InfoAnalytics offers a comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s political, economic and social climate as the year closes, depicting a country broadly confident in its direction yet sharply polarised along partisan lines and increasingly impatient for systemic reform.

The survey, conducted among 13,495 voters across all 16 regions and 83 constituencies, highlights strong public approval for President John Dramani Mahama, growing optimism about living standards, and widespread support for constitutional change, even as party loyalty continues to shape perceptions of national progress.

Broad Optimism, Deep Political Fault Lines

At the national level, 66 per cent of respondents say Ghana is headed in the “right direction”, a figure unchanged from the previous quarter and consistent across all regions. The strongest optimism is recorded in the Upper West (81 per cent) and Savannah (79 per cent) regions. Even in the Ashanti Region, a traditional opposition stronghold, 45 per cent share this positive outlook.

However, the data expose a pronounced partisan divide. While 91 per cent of NDC supporters believe the country is on the right path, 61 per cent of NPP supporters hold the opposite view. Floating voters, who now represent a growing share of the electorate, lean toward optimism, with 68 per cent endorsing the country’s current direction.

Mahama Retains Solid Mandate

President Mahama’s job approval stands at 67 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter, underscoring sustained confidence in his leadership. His support cuts across all regions, including areas traditionally aligned with the opposition.

Yet, party allegiance remains decisive. Approval reaches 93 per cent among NDC supporters but drops to 28 per cent among NPP voters. Among floating voters, the president records a robust 69 per cent approval. Although disapproval has edged up slightly to 24 per cent, the overall figures confirm a firm governing mandate.

Economy Anchors Public Confidence

Economic sentiment continues to underpin the government’s popularity. The 2026 budget, presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, is approved by 66 per cent of respondents, with just 18 per cent dissatisfied and 16 per cent neutral.

This confidence is reflected in household conditions. A majority of voters (56 per cent) report an improvement in their standard of living over the past year, while 27 per cent see no change and 12 per cent say conditions have worsened. Looking ahead, optimism deepens: 70 per cent expect further improvements in 2026, compared with 18 per cent who anticipate decline.

Governance: Corruption and Galamsey

On governance, the poll records incremental gains. For the first time, a clear majority—60 per cent—say the government is doing enough to combat corruption, up from 58 per cent in the last survey. In addition, 56 per cent believe the overall corruption situation is improving, while 17 per cent think it is deteriorating.

Perceptions around illegal mining, or galamsey, also suggest cautious approval. Nationally, 47 per cent of voters do not believe the problem has worsened under the current administration, a view echoed by 43 per cent in mining regions. Overall, 56 per cent say the government’s response has been adequate.

Strong Backing for Constitutional Change

Perhaps the clearest signal from the poll is the public’s appetite for structural reform. Voters express strong support for key proposals from the Constitutional Review Commission, including:

Extending the presidential term to five years (57 per cent).

Preventing MPs from holding ministerial positions to strengthen separation of powers (58 per cent).

Direct election of MMDCEs to deepen decentralisation (63 per cent).

Lowering the minimum age to contest the presidency to boost youth participation (55 per cent).

Abolishing the death penalty (58 per cent) and restricting campaigns to 120 days before elections (56 per cent).

Youth Redefining the Political Landscape

The poll underscores a profound demographic shift. Gen Z and Millennial voters—those under 44—now constitute nearly 78 per cent of the electorate. This cohort is driving demands for generational renewal, with 64 per cent of voters expressing a preference for younger national leaders.

At the same time, party allegiances are in flux. The NDC leads with 41 per cent affiliation, despite a slight dip, while the NPP has declined for a third consecutive period to 26 per cent. Floating voters have risen to 19 per cent, reinforcing their growing influence.

Educational patterns reveal a decisive NDC advantage among tertiary-educated voters, leading the NPP by 22 points, and a similar edge among JHS and SHS graduates. The NPP’s strongest base remains among voters without formal education, where the gap narrows to a single point.

Outlook: Confidence with Conditions

Overall, the December 2025 Global InfoAnalytics poll portrays a nation that is confident in its immediate direction and broadly supportive of its leadership, particularly on economic management and governance. Yet the entrenched partisan divide and the strong endorsement of constitutional reforms suggest that this confidence is conditional.