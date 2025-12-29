'Mahama is governing Ghana in the right direction, but I’ll never support NDC' – Dormaahene

The Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has revealed that he was previously a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), firmly dismissing claims that he is affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in a viral video, the chief, who also serves as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, clarified that while he has been a vocal critic of past governments, he has never been a member of the NDC and has no intention of joining the party.

Dr Agyemang Badu II explained that his past association with the NPP occurred before he became a judge, emphasising that his political neutrality as a chief and judicial officer remains intact.

He also expressed support for President John Dramani Mahama, commending his management of the country’s affairs.

He said,

I will never support the NDC. I am not affiliated with the NDC, and I will not support them till I die. But I have been an NPP member before. I joined them before I became a judge. The way President Mahama is governing the country, anyone who says it is not in the right direction is a liar

The Dormaahene further highlighted the country’s economic performance, noting the cedi-dollar exchange rate currently stands at GH¢11.49, which he described as a sign of relative stability in the foreign exchange market since President Mahama assumed office.

