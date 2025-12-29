Advertisement

'Mahama is governing Ghana in the right direction, but I’ll never support NDC' – Dormaahene

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:05 - 29 December 2025
The Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has revealed that he was previously a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), firmly dismissing claims that he is affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in a viral video, the chief, who also serves as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, clarified that while he has been a vocal critic of past governments, he has never been a member of the NDC and has no intention of joining the party.

Dr Agyemang Badu II explained that his past association with the NPP occurred before he became a judge, emphasising that his political neutrality as a chief and judicial officer remains intact.

He also expressed support for President John Dramani Mahama, commending his management of the country’s affairs.

He said,

I will never support the NDC. I am not affiliated with the NDC, and I will not support them till I die. But I have been an NPP member before. I joined them before I became a judge. The way President Mahama is governing the country, anyone who says it is not in the right direction is a liar

@showdown.trends Dormaahene speaks #ghpolitics #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #ndc #showdowntrends ♬ original sound - Showdown Trends

The Dormaahene further highlighted the country’s economic performance, noting the cedi-dollar exchange rate currently stands at GH¢11.49, which he described as a sign of relative stability in the foreign exchange market since President Mahama assumed office.

His remarks have reignited public discussion about the role of traditional leaders in political discourse, particularly when their assessments of national leadership intersect with their personal political history.

