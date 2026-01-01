Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea with immediate effect after relationship breakdown

Enzo Maresca has officially left Chelsea with immediate effect following a complete breakdown in his relationship with the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In a breaking update, Romano confirmed that the separation was finalised after tensions escalated sharply over the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing an abrupt end to the Italian coach’s tenure at Stamford Bridge.

An official club statement is expected to follow.

The development comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding Maresca’s position, during which Chelsea’s leadership grew increasingly concerned about both on-field results and off-field dynamics.

Sources close to the club indicate that the relationship between the head coach and senior figures had become irreparably strained.

Chelsea had already been preparing for decisive talks as the new year approached, with indications that Maresca would not be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City.

Those plans have now been overtaken by events, with the club moving swiftly to begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Maresca’s exit follows a turbulent spell marked by declining league form and visible unrest among supporters.

Chelsea have managed just one win in their last seven Premier League matches and have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, intensifying scrutiny of the manager’s in-game decisions.

Pressure mounted further during Tuesday’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, where Maresca was booed by sections of the home crowd. That reaction reflected a widening disconnect between the head coach and supporters.

Behind the scenes, concerns deepened after Maresca made cryptic public remarks following a win over Everton on December 13, describing the period beforehand as his “worst 48 hours” at the club.

The comments reportedly unsettled Chelsea’s hierarchy and were viewed internally as a turning point in the breakdown of trust. His subsequent refusal to clarify references to a lack of support only fuelled speculation about internal divisions.

Maresca, who was under contract until 2029 with an option for an additional year, is understood to have been open to leaving the club, though the financial terms of his departure remain unclear.

According to Romano, Chelsea have already begun work on appointing a successor, with the club keen to move quickly to stabilise the season and restore direction.