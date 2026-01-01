Mali and Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel restrictions

Mali and Burkina Faso have announced plans to impose entry restrictions on United States citizens, in direct response to a similar move by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two West African nations were recently placed under full entry restrictions as part of Washington’s expanded travel ban. In separate official statements, both governments said they would apply reciprocal measures to US nationals.

Burkina Faso’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, said the decision was based on the “principle of reciprocity”, while Mali’s foreign ministry stressed the need for “mutual respect and sovereign equality”, the BBC reported.

Mali’s government also expressed regret over the US decision, noting that “such an important decision was made without any prior consultation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move by Mali and Burkina Faso follows a similar announcement by neighbouring Niger, which days earlier said it would also bar US citizens from entering the country.

All three countries are currently governed by military juntas that came to power through coups.

READ ALSO: Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes

They have since withdrawn from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS and formed their own alliance, while strengthening diplomatic and security ties with Russia amid strained relations with Western governments.

Earlier this month, the White House confirmed that full-entry restrictions would be imposed on citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, alongside South Sudan, Syria and holders of Palestinian Authority passports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The measures, set to take effect on January 1, were described by US officials as necessary to “protect the security” of the United States, the BBC said.

The Trump administration also expanded the ban to include Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously under partial restrictions, while imposing limited travel constraints on 15 additional countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.