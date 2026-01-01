Advertisement

Mali and Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel restrictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:18 - 01 January 2026
Advertisement

Mali and Burkina Faso have announced plans to impose entry restrictions on United States citizens, in direct response to a similar move by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The two West African nations were recently placed under full entry restrictions as part of Washington’s expanded travel ban. In separate official statements, both governments said they would apply reciprocal measures to US nationals.

Burkina Faso’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, said the decision was based on the “principle of reciprocity”, while Mali’s foreign ministry stressed the need for “mutual respect and sovereign equality”, the BBC reported.

MUST READ: Pulse List: Ghana’s Biggest Sporting Triumphs in 2025

Mali’s government also expressed regret over the US decision, noting that “such an important decision was made without any prior consultation.”

Advertisement

The move by Mali and Burkina Faso follows a similar announcement by neighbouring Niger, which days earlier said it would also bar US citizens from entering the country.

All three countries are currently governed by military juntas that came to power through coups.

READ ALSO: Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes

They have since withdrawn from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS and formed their own alliance, while strengthening diplomatic and security ties with Russia amid strained relations with Western governments.

Earlier this month, the White House confirmed that full-entry restrictions would be imposed on citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, alongside South Sudan, Syria and holders of Palestinian Authority passports.

Advertisement

The measures, set to take effect on January 1, were described by US officials as necessary to “protect the security” of the United States, the BBC said.

READ MORE: Pulse List: World Cup Dugout Battles – Measuring Otto Addo Against Tuchel, Dalić and Christiansen

The Trump administration also expanded the ban to include Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously under partial restrictions, while imposing limited travel constraints on 15 additional countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

The latest developments underscore rising diplomatic tensions between Washington and several African states, particularly those now governed by military-led administrations challenging Western influence.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ebo Noah picked up by police on 31st Night
Entertainment
01.01.2026
Ebo Noah picked up by police on 31st Night
Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea with immediate effect after relationship breakdown
Sports
01.01.2026
Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea with immediate effect after relationship breakdown
Mali and Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel restrictions
News
01.01.2026
Mali and Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel restrictions
King Paluta reveals he sometimes spends up to GH₵50,000 a day
Entertainment
01.01.2026
King Paluta reveals he sometimes spends up to GH₵50,000 a day
How to Use a Nursing Bra: A Practical Guide for Breastfeeding and Pumping Moms
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
How to Use a Nursing Bra: A Practical Guide for Breastfeeding and Pumping Moms
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
Can You Dry Car Seat Covers? A Parent’s Guide to Safe Drying Without Damage